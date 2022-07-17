Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

SA Government's Package to improve road safety and productivity

NM
By Neave Moore
July 17 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Pasin MP, Naracoorte Lucindale Council Mayor Erika Vickery and Naracoorte Lucindale Council CEO Trevor Smart at Teys Australia, Naracoorte. PICTURE: Contributed

Construction will soon begin on the Wimmera Highway, that connects Naracoorte with Marong, Victoria to improve road safety and security.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News