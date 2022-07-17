Construction will soon begin on the Wimmera Highway, that connects Naracoorte with Marong, Victoria to improve road safety and security.
The junction upgrade works will begin by the end of 2022 to improve the highway and increase freight and transportation productivity.
Advertisement
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin said that this project was created as part of the Coalition Government's South Australia Rural Roads package, and is funded by the Federal and State Government that also oversaw modifications to the two Smith Street roundabouts.
"Improving efficiency along our transport routes means local businesses have more money to invest in their operations, creating jobs and providing a boost to our agricultural industry right across the supply chain," Mr Pasin said.
"This investment was made by State and Federal Liberal Governments because we understand that investing in our rural and regional roads is an investment in regional jobs and makes communities better places to live, work and raise a family.
"The project forms part of the Coalition Government's record $120 billion ten-year infrastructure pipeline."
The Wimmera Highway junction project will assist in higher productivity for vehicles up to 35.6 metres as it will facilitate improved freight access to local businesses, Teys Australia Naracoorte and the QUBE Hynam Depot.
The design will include sheltered lanes into both businesses and a dedicated turn left lane for Teys Australia's facility as well as new asphalt, new LED lighting to improve night visibility, vegetation management and upgrades to existing drainage.
Construction is expected to begin in late 2022 and will be completed in winter 2023, depending on weather and other anomalies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au