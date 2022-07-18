The local Kiribati community celebrated their nation's independence at the Naracoorte Showgrounds on Saturday July 16 with representatives and guests from the region.
The Republic of Kiribati is an island country located in the Central Pacific Ocean and was once named the Gilbert Islands as a British colony, but gained independence on July 12 1979.
Kiribati Association South Australia President, Ms Tikoba Potter attended the celebration and gave a last-minute speech welcoming the community and provided information on Kiribati's history.
"Kiribati has had 43 years of independence," Ms Potter said.
"The blue and white bands (in the flag) represent the surrounding ocean, the frigate bird over the rising sun is in the Kiribati coat of arms... and this is said to represent the strength and power of the sea and ocean.
"The seventeen rays in the sun also represent the islands the Kiribati area.
"Without [those here celebrating] it could have never been like this."
The Australian Migrant Resource Centre, Regional Workforce Management and TEYS Australia Naracoorte sponsored the event and assisted in sharing details with the local community and invitations.
Frances Kirby, manager for the Bordertown and Naracoorte AMRC offices welcomed the audience to the afternoon activities and oversaw the program.
"We are so thankful to help Kiribati peoples celebrate this special day," Ms Kirby said.
"Here in Naracoorte we pride ourselves on having a multicultural community and workforce, and we do what we can to help people into this community."
Member for MacKillop, Mr Nick McBride MP was in attendance at the celebration and provided a short speech welcoming the audience and applauded Ms Kirby on the AMRC's work on the event.
"It is wonderful to celebrate such an important occasion," Mr McBride said.
"Welcome to the Kiribati community who now called the town of Naracoorte home.
"It is wonderful to have the Kiribati people as part of the diverse community and teaching us about your country and your customs."
Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin MP welcomed the Kiribati people to Naracoorte and South Australia and wishes them well in their future endeavors.
"From one member of the pacific family to another member welcome to Naracoorte and South Australia," Mr Pasin said.
"It is hard to think that Kiribati is so young, born in 1979 and your independence is very fresh.
"You're in this community at a time when the pacific family is never more important and our nation is working with other pacific island nations to ensure security in the region.
"I hope many of you enjoy your time in Naracoorte and the Riverlands areas."
The afternoon featured music, dance and games for guests to interact with in the lead up to and following a large lunch, including a whole roast pig.
There will be more Kiribati people joining Naracoorte's community as job and visa opportunities come around, as many have found work with TEYS Australia Naracoorte and other large businesses.
This has sparked a discussion among local members of government about the current housing issue, and developments will be made in the near future to accommodate for Naracoorte's growing community.
