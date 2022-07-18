Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
We Were at

Kiribati Independence Day celebrated at showgrounds

NM
By Neave Moore
July 18 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The talented chef team at Naracoorte's 43rd celebration of Kiribati's independence. PICTURE: Neave Moore

The local Kiribati community celebrated their nation's independence at the Naracoorte Showgrounds on Saturday July 16 with representatives and guests from the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News