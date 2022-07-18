The 2022 Country Football Championships were hosted by Whyalla and showcased talented athletes from all around South Australia.
Despite strong competition, both the South East Men and South East Women teams made it to the Round 1 Final, and the gentlemen secured the victory against the Central Men's team.
The South East teams contain athletes from Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara Football League, Limestone Coast Women's Football League, Mid South Eastern Football League and the Western Border Football League.
The South East Women's team won their first match at Whyalla's Memorial Oval against the Eastern Women 46 (7.4) to 0 (0.0).
South East's best players were Tess Andrews, Alice Tentye, Dellie Brown and Erin Horsnell this round.
Goals were kicked by Alice Tentye (1), Dellie Brown (1), Zoe Hawker (1), Sophie Arkun (1), Shandeen Balshaw (2) and Kendell Saffin (1).
The Eastern team's best players were Teagan Cordes, Ashton Gaskell, Shantelle Wise, Esther Heywood-smith and Brianna Burt.
The South East Women also won their second game of the day against the Northern Women 31 (3.3) to 3 (0.3) at Bennett Oval.
South East's best players were Zoe Hawker, Chelsea Frost, Nell Eastough and Tess Andrew this round.
Dellie Brown, Sophie Arkun and Kendell Saffin kicked the three goals for the South East.
The North's best players were Rebecca Deer, Penelope Billings, Ashleigh Anderson, Makayla Berg and Katelyn Whyman.
The first two games of Round 1 were played on Saturday July 16, and the finals were held on the Sunday.
South East Women lost to Southern Women 23 (3.5) to 44 (7.2) at Bennett Oval at the Round 1 Finals.
Alice Tentye kicked two goals for the South East and Kellsie Turner kicked one.
The best players for the final included Erin Horsnell, Tess Andrews, Caroline McGrath, Nell Eastough, Lauren Frost and Zhane Crawford from the South East.
The South Women's best players included Melissa Anderson, Kalani Bates, Casie Coombe, Tegan Cross and Madison Bennett.
Kalani Bates from the Southern Women team kicked one goal, and Tamara Page, Casie Coombe and Rachel Searle kicked two each, earning them their victory.
The South East Men's team lost their first game against the Eastern Men 36 (6.0) to 43 (7.1) at Memorial Oval.
South East's best players included Jacob Eats, Matt Willson, Mark Marriott, Lochie Eats and Thomas Whittlesea.
Matt Willson and Lochie Eats kicked two goals each for the South East, and Thomas Whittlesea and Brayden Kain kicked one each.
The East's best played included Alex Pfeiffer, Troy Parker-Boers, Joel Parker-Boers, Ashley Eckermann and Samuel De Michele.
The goal scorers included Timothy Woolford (1), Samuel De Michele (3), Sam Sanders (1) and Ashley Eckermann (2).
Despite a slow start, the South East Men's team won their second match of the day on Saturday against the Northern Men team 64 (10.4) to 31 (4.7).
Mark Marriott, Thomas Whittlesea, Matt Wilson and Lochie Eats were named as the South East's best players again with Todd Reid.
Tye McManus, Patrick Davies and Jacob Carger all kicked a goal each, Brayden Kain and Todd Lockwood kicked two each and Thomas Whittlesea scored three.
The best players for the Northern Men were Marko Tansell, Shane Ballantyne, Samuel Ellis, Marc Purcell and Joel Palmer.
Shane Ballantyne kicked two goals for the Northern Men and Riley Hayes and Kriston Thompson scored the remaining two.
The final was played on Sunday July 17 and the results prove the game was a nail-biter.
The South East Men beat the Central Men 44 (6.8) to 43 (6.7), winning the Championship's Mens Round 1 by a single point.
Todd Reid and Mark Marriott were named as best players for the South East again, and James Paprotny, Tom Gaden and Frazer Bradley joined them in the title.
Single goals were kicked by Mark Marriott, Patrick Davies and Lochie Eats and Brayden Kain kicked three.
The best players for the Central Men's team included Giles Ellis, Ryley Maitland, Todd Miles, Flynn Pisani and Angus Judd.
Mr Pisani kicked two goals, and the remaining four were scored by Leigh Ryswyk, Jack Henke, Ben Edwards and Steve Burton.
Following the Championship games, the Don McSweeny Medal was awarded to Matt Willson from the South East Men's team as Player of the Championship, and South East's Jack Kelly received the Bill Murdoch Medal as Coach of the Championship.
