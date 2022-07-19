Nursing shortfalls hit care as COVID 19, flu spike

South Australia is facing mass nursing and midwifery staffing shortages, with Mount Gambier Hospital among the hardest hit due to COVID-19 and flu.
The staffing shortages have resulted in nurses and midwives working excessive hours to maintain services.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation's South Australia Brach has said that Mount Gambier Hospital was "twice in April and May placed under a Code White (the highest rating above capacity) due to staff shortage".
Meanwhile Keith and District Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Blyth is said this week that his team was calling for qualified nurses, whilst attempting to keep current eligible staff. Critical staffing shortages has meant that the hospital's urgent care department is closed.
SA Health has been contacted for comment about nursing levels at hospitals on the Limestone Coast, including Naracoorte and Mount Gambier.
The crisis is expected to continue, with an exodus of nurses set to leave the industry in the next decade due to retirement.
ANMF (South Australia Branch) CEO and State Secretary Adjunct Associate Professor Elizabeth Dabars said at least 50 per cent of nurses and midwives would leave the workforce within the next 10 years as retirement is forecasted to peak in 2025.
"In addition, Health Workforce Australia has projected a national shortfall of approximately 85,000 nurses/midwives by 2025 and 123,000 nurses/midwives by 3030," Ms Dabars said.
A survey by the federation received more than 3,000 responses and concluded that 70 per cent of nurses/midwives had reported they were working unpaid overtime.
Another survey reported that nurses and midwives were "constantly" called upon for additional shifts, overtime and double shifts, leading to burnout, fatigue and resignations.
"(ANMF SA) Members have reported that they are continuously being contacted on days off and on annual leave to help plug gaps in rostering," Ms Dabars said.
"We are seeking special measures to ensure that nurses and midwives have the ability to disconnect on their days off and periods of leave."
The Malinauskas Government has committed to mandating staffing ratios in the state's health and medical services.
"Ratios give members a transparent, shift by shift nursing and midwifery staffing system, with appropriate skill mix and staffing levels based on the number of patients in each ward or unit," Ms Dabars said.
Ms Dabars said that the federation's SA Branch was aware of the the "multilayered and systemic" reasons people are leaving the chosen profession.
"We are actively pursuing these measures in our current enterprise bargaining negotiations with the State Government," Ms Dabars said.
"To address the need to retain and attract staff across the state to get us through the current COVID and winter flu surge, the ANMF (SA Branch) in June launched a petition campaign advocating for retention payments and incentives for all frontline nurses and midwives, along with special measures directed to those considering retirement, relocation, or a change of career."
Both New South Wales and Victoria have moved to implement incentive payments of $3000 a nurse/midwife and Ms Dabars said the need for South Australia to adopt these measures had "never been clearer".
The special incentive promoted a boost in regional South Australian health services and subsidised access to accessible accommodation.
The federation has called for awareness and results to fix limited rental homes in regional South Australia and the establishment of a permanent security guard position at regional hospitals to combat violence and aggression against nurses and midwives.
"The employment of [27/4 security guards] in Whyalla and Port Augusta hospitals last year dramatically reduced violent incidents ... and led to a far greater peace of mind for staff," Ms Dabars said.
Despite multiple reasons for nurses and midwives leaving their chosen career paths, there are proposed solutions available to relieve overworked staff and ensure these individuals work safe shifts in appropriate environments.
