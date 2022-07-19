Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Nursing shortfalls hit care as COVID 19, flu spike

NM
By Neave Moore
July 19 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nurses are combatting staffing shortages in the returned height of COVID-19 and influenza. PICTURE: Shutterstock

South Australia is facing mass nursing and midwifery staffing shortages, with Mount Gambier Hospital among the hardest hit due to COVID-19 and flu.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News