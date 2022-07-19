Each Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara Football League team profiled ahead of run to finals

The Kowree Naracoorte Tatiara Football League run home will sort out the positions for the finals placings in five rounds and this season looks to be closer than ever before as far as what the order of the final five is going to finish up in after the minor rounds end.
9-2 win-loss, 36 points, 159.06 percent
Run home: Round 12 Bordertown (H), Round 13 Border Districts (A), Round 14 Kybybolite (H), Round 15 Padthaway (A), Round 16 Kingston (H)
Overview: A great season so far to be on top of the ladder. They have had a few hiccups recently in losses to Naracoorte and Keith, so they will be looking to get back on track and secure top position and the double chance in the final five games.
7-3-1 win-loss-draw, 30 points, 123.21 percent
Run home: Round 12 Border Districts (H), Round 13 Kybybolite (A), Round 14 Padthaway (H), Round 15 Kingston (A), Round 16 Naracoorte (H)
Overview: The reigning champions are in prime position to defend their title and go for a fourth KNTFL Premiership in a row. Their remaining five games has a couple of tests in it if they want to secure the double chance.
7-4 win-lost, 28 points, 138.72 percent
Run home: Round 12 Padthaway (H), Round 13 Keith (A), Round 14 Kingston (A), Round 15 Bordertown (H), Round 16 Mundulla (A)
Overview: The Demons have won four in a row to get their season back on track and currently are in the top three. Naracoorte have a tough run home, but will have earned the double chance if they can knock off Keith, Kingston and Mundulla in the remaining five rounds.
7-4 win-loss, 28 points, 133.52 percent
Run home: Round 12 Penola (A), Round 13 Naracoorte (H), Round 14 Bordertown (H), Round 15 Border Districts (A), Round 16 Kybybolite (H)
Overview: The Crows have shown that they are right in the mix after impressive back-to-back wins against Mundulla and Lucindale. The Crows are in a prime position to finish in a top three finish as they only play another top five side once.
7-4 win-loss, 28 points, 120.81 percent
Run home: Round 12 Kybybolite (H), Round 13 Padthaway (A), Round 14 Naracoorte (H), Round 15 Mundulla (H), Round 16 Lucindale (A)
Overview: A loss against Border Districts sent Kingston falling from second to fifth and now the Saints have the hardest task of any of the top five teams to get a double chance. The Saints play three of the other four teams in the current top five and will have really earned their spot in the top three if they can make it.
5-6 win-loss, 20 points, 91.61 percent
Run home: Round 12 Mundulla (A), Round 13 Lucindale (H), Round 14 Penola (A), Round 15 Keith (H), Round 16 Bordertown (A)
Overview: A win against Kingston has opened up a slimmer chance for the Eagles to make the finals, but they would need everything to go their way. The Eagles face Mundulla and Lucindale in the next two rounds and really need to win at least one of them to stay in the finals race. If they win both, suddenly their season would be back on again.
5-6 win loss, 20 points, 86.16 percent
Run home: Round 12 Naracoorte(A), Round 13 Kingston(H), Round 14 Mundulla(A), Round 15 Lucindale(H), Round 16 Penola(A)
Overview: Much like Border Districts, the Lions are on the outside of the five trying to find a way inside. The Lions however have a much harder task to make it as they face four of the top five teams in the last five rounds. Padthaway beat Naracoorte and Mundulla last time they faced, can they do the same again to start a chage towards the finals.
3-7-1 win-loss-draw, 14 points, 85.83 percent
Run home: Round 12 Lucindale (A), Round 13 Penola (H), Round 14 Keith (A), Round 15 Naracoorte (A), Round 16 Border Districts (H)
Overview: The Roosters started the season in blitzing fashion, now they will look to play the spoiler as they look to get a few wins to finish the season and shape the top five with a couple of upsets. The Roosters face Lucindale, Keith and Naracoorte in their final five games and a win or two against these teams, could be the difference to any of them not getting the double chance.
3-8 win-loss, 12 points, 67.44 percent
Run home: Round 12 Kingston (A), Round 13 Mundulla (H), Round 14 Lucindale (A), Round 15 Penola (H), Round 16 Keith (A)
Overview: Can the Tigers cause an upset or two in the run home and give their fans something to cheer about. Four of the five games are against top five sides, but the clash against Penola could be their last great chance for a win. The Tigers will be fired up to finish the final five games strongly.
1-10 win-loss, 4 points, 47.08 percent
Run home: Round 12 Keith (H),Round 13 Bordertown (A), Round 14 Border Districts (H), Round 15 Kybybolite (A), Round 16 Padthaway (H)
Overview: The Eagles knew the season would be tough when they have mostly a young team. they have one win for the season and that was against Naracoorte in round two in a big upset. The Eagles will be looking to add to that win in the last five rounds and they have a fixture where after this week, they face no more of the current top five teams. They have a chance to add to the win total before the season is over.
