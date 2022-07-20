National Farm Safety Week takes place on July 18 to 24 and promotes awareness on intangible farming risks and hazards among land owners, operators and their employees.
These risks also extend to the blurred line between home and work environment, growing labour shortages, the aging workforce, personal physical health and mental wellbeing which make Australian farms among the most dangerous environments to work in.
Advertisement
Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin MP has encouraged farmers to learn more on operating a safe farm environment.
"I encourage everyone involved in farm enterprises to take the time to read the Safer Farms Report and use this week as an opportunity to review the safety practices on farm," he said.
The week's theme for 2022 is 'Recipe for Adverting Disaster' and avoids discouraging farm life for families, but rather a well managed land with little risk.
The 2021 Safer Farms Report showed that 13.8 per cent of 2020 on-farm fatalities involved children under the age of 15.
"As adults, it is imperative that we ensure a safe work environment through active supervision and age-appropriate activities," he said.
Working men and women over the age of 50 made up half of all farming fatalities in the same report, often taking place on multi-generational farms.
Mr Pasin said he feared the generations of experience may lead to complacency in common chores around a farm, which would result in a dangerous mindset and transferable habit.
This Farm Safety Week launched the 2022 Safer Farms Report and Mr Pasin has promoted farmers to read up on on-farm accidents and to be aware of methods to avoid either repeating or conducting the accident in the future.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at neave.moore@austcommunitymedia.com.au or editor.sa@austcommunitymedia.com.au