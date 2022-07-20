Naracoorte Herald
Farmers urged to review poor dangerous habits

NM
By Neave Moore
July 20 2022 - 2:30am
Farming families are urged to review potentially dangerous habits this National Farm Safety Week. PICTURE: File

National Farm Safety Week takes place on July 18 to 24 and promotes awareness on intangible farming risks and hazards among land owners, operators and their employees.

