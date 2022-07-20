South Australian regional leaders and representatives are fearing an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease as viral fragments were found in Melbourne's central business district.
Cases of Foot and Mouth Disease were found overseas, and these traces of FMD and swine fever were detected in a Melbourne retailer's pork products, believed to been imported from Asia.
Despite there being no confirmed cases in Australia, council and government leaders are promoting awareness should there be an outbreak in local regions.
Limestone Coast Local Government Association President and Naracoorte Mayor Erika Vickery has expressed concern on the impact an outbreak would be for rural South Australian farmers and producers.
"An outbreak of foot and mouth disease would be a disaster for the Limestone Coast" Ms Vickery said.
"There would be significant flow-on economic losses and social impacts to our communities as well the heartbreak from farmers as they would have to destroy infected stock to try and contain the disease."
Limestone Coast Council share their concerns for the Red Meat industry about the risk of confirmed Bali cases of foot and mouth disease arriving in Australia as holiday-makers return home.
"Containing an outbreak would be difficult," Ms Vickery said.
"Of course, the prevalence of feral species such as deer would increase the complexity of containment."
The South Australian Red Meat and Wool Industry generated nearly $4.6 billion in revenue, with the Limestone Coast's Red Meat Industry representing a third of the total South Australian meat industry.
Over 4,000 individuals are employed in the Limestone Coast red meat industry.
"We support the Red Meat industry's call for the Federal and State Government to do all they can to ensure travelers from Indonesia and returning Australian holidaymakers do not bring this devastating disease into Australia.
"We also appeal to all travelers to observe all requirements as they enter Australia to ensure they do not bring in the disease."
