LCLGA President Vickery shares concerns for south east region

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated July 20 2022 - 7:06am, first published 7:00am
Cattle at Naracoorte Regional Livestock Exchange. PICTURE: File

South Australian regional leaders and representatives are fearing an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease as viral fragments were found in Melbourne's central business district.

Local News