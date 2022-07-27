Discover what's on around Naracoorte

FINE WINE DINING
Coonawarra Cellar Dwellers
Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 30 - Coonawarra wineries open doors to taste the best of the region, over 60 events including tastings, dinners, and long lunches during July.
ARABIC CONCERT
Zuhir Naji: From Damascus to Adelaide
Thursday, July 28 - Zuhir Naji is in Naracoorte for his "From Damascus to Adelaide" tour, performing traditional, popular and original Arabic music Zuhir sings songs of love and life at Naracoorte Town Hall, 6:30, tickets available on Country Arts website.
READY PLAYER ONE?
Naracoorte Video Gaming Club launches
Friday, July 29 - NVG Club hosts first monthly meeting at Wesleyan Hall, 4pm - 7pm, gold coin donation ($5 per family) required upon entry, book places through Luke Goddard nvggaming.carrd.co/
FLOWER POWER
Happening at the Homestead
Sunday, July 31 - Narracoorte Homestead will host a group for a rose masterclass, led by internationally-renowned rose-breeder George Thomson, local chef Ian Perry will cater sweet treats, $25 per person, book through Eventbrite website.
TREE TALENTS
Red Tail Gallery's Tree Grafting Workshop
Sunday, July 31 - Carolyn Gemmell returns for another Fruit Tree Grafting masterclass, from 1pm - 4pm teaching participants on preserving rare fruit trees. Book through RTG.
CHILD'S IMAGINATION
Storytime reading at Library
Fortnightly from Tuesday August 2 - Children aged three to five are invited to Naracoorte Library for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
LOVE IN ART
Regional Art Gallery's Upcoming Exhibit
Friday August 5 to Sunday September 11 - Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery will host a celebration of the influence and practice of late Vanita Hutchinson, long time Naracoorte Art Gallery Board member and artist through the "A Little Bit of Love with a Cherry on the Top" exhibit, opens 6pm Friday August 5, Wednesday to Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturday to Sunday 10am - 3pm
ROARING LAUGHTER
Following George Walker is in Naracoorte
Thursday, August 11 - Rory Walker is inspired by his vaudevillian and impresario great grandfather George Walker in his show Following George Walker, 1pm, a comedy honoring the spirit of his history, more information and tickets are available on Country Arts website.
BOOGIE TIME
Boogie Bounce comes to Naracoorte
Friday, August 12 (6:15pm) and Saturday, August 13 (10:30am) - Naracoorte High School hosts Boogie Bounce for a low-impact cardio class with mini trampolines, disco lights and laughs, $20pp, ages 7 and up, book at https://app.gymcatch.com/provider/3772
