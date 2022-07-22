Mail-order meat products from China could pose a threat to Australia's biosecurity, says a Naracoorte butcher.
Shaun Watson, of Tender Cuts, was asked by the Naracoorte Herald about risks posed by foot-and-mouth disease from Indonesia.
Advertisement
He said it would be a "massive" and "devastating" problem if the disease gained a foothold in our country.
But he also said the importing of some meat products from China needed to be looked at by authorities.
The disease is present in China, but is said to be controlled.
Mr Watson said the product in question could be bought online and sent to Australia.
"It is pork floss - a cross between fairy floss and pork meat," he said.
"If it is the imported meat that is where this issue is coming from, as well as people travelling overseas, the importing of some of this meat from countries needs to be looked at."
He suggested the China-Australia transactions be halted by authorities.
Mr Watson, who has been in business for 26 years, said he would be "massively concerned" if the disease actually reached Australia.
"If that did happen ... the feral population such as pigs, goats and deer, which you cannot really lock up, could be affected and I think it could explode pretty quickly," he said.
"It would affect my business massively.
"We have a few sheep of our own with lambs coming through the shop.
"They say the meat is suitable for human consumption, but I would say, 'good luck with that in talking people into that'."
The federal government failed to answer when asked whether it would ban pork floss mail-order imports.
But it did say that viral fragments of foot-and-mouth disease had been found in pork floss for sale in Melbourne.
"The Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Department tests meat and other animal products as part of due diligence on risk pathways into Australia," said Agriculture Minister Murray Watt.
"In a recent purchasing and testing campaign of food for sale in supermarkets around Australia, one sample tested positive for foot-and-mouth disease and African swine fever viral fragments.
"This sample was from pork floss offered for sale in Melbourne.
Advertisement
"Pork floss is a processed, dried meat product that can be imported if it meets strict import conditions that mitigate the risk of exotic diseases, including foot-and-mouth disease and swine fever.
"The product was processed, but investigations have found no evidence that the treatment was to Australia's requirements.
"The test does not indicate live virus but viral fragments. Proper heat treating destroys the virus, but would not destroy the fragments.
"There has not been an incursion. Australia is free from foot-and-mouth disease and swine fever.
"Out of an abundance of caution, officers have seized product from linked supermarkets and a warehouse in Melbourne."
Mr Watt said the government had no plans to close the borders to Indonesia or any of the many other countries that had foot-and-mouth disease.
Advertisement
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.