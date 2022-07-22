Naracoorte Herald

Foot-and-mouth disease could arrive in Chinese mail-order products: Naracoorte butcher

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 22 2022 - 7:04am, first published 2:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WARNING: What travellers from Indonesia are being told about foot-and-mouth disease. Photo: Mark Phelps

Mail-order meat products from China could pose a threat to Australia's biosecurity, says a Naracoorte butcher.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News