A close look at the architecture & design features of modern Australian homes

Australian architecture has transformed a fair amount over the past few decades. From the mid-century brick home that we know and love to contemporary modern facades designed using concrete, steel, and raw timber, the streets of Australia's most populated cities are evolving before our eyes under the direction of future-forward building agencies like Melbourne's own Apex Homes.

Many first-time home owners and property investors alike are weighing up their options, with the main question on everyone's lips being "what benefits are there to investing in new, modern developments over established properties"?



New properties are likely to already be more alluring for first-home buyers who are looking to take advantage of the First Home Owner Grant and other related schemes or government concessions. Even so, there are naturally more benefits to investing in a modern property over a pre-existing one.

We'll be exploring some of the architectural and design elements that may make a modern Australian home a superb asset to your family, an invaluable addition to your investment portfolio, or a fantastic melding of the two.

Modern and minimalist facades

One of the first things you may notice about new developments is that they look incredibly different to the houses we may have grown up in. Instead of traditionally gable or hip roofs, and symmetrical exteriors, newer properties are more likely to have flatter tops and asymmetrical slopes.

Alongside this, uniform lightly coloured brick exteriors are also becoming a feature of the past, making space for more minimalist facades that consist predominantly of darker painted bricks styled with painted or unpainted timber, iron, or cement cladding.



There are some major benefits to these modern, minimalist exteriors with regards to both bolstering your home's weatherproofing through secure cladding, to ensuring that you can style your home with ease.

Because of their generally toned down designs, the facades of contemporary Australian homes are easy to pair with a wide range of interior design styles as well as garden spaces.



This essentially means that property buyers who are in the market to find their first home or a brand new home, are likely to find modern properties to be very comfortable and adaptable indeed.



Those investing in new properties also won't have to be too concerned about the facade of their home going out of style or requiring any specialist upkeep, which is becoming the case for older Federation-style homes.

Greater emphasis on open plan living

Did you know that the average house size in Australia prior to 2019 was around 186.3 square metres? That figure has been on the rise in recent years, however, with more new properties increasing in size across Australia. The average size of homes in Australia has now risen to upwards of 230 square metres. This increase can be attributed to two major reasons.

First of all, more three bedroom homes are being built across Australia, with townhouses providing Australian families with a perfect middle ground between compact apartment living and larger family homes that can only be found on city outskirts.



Townhouse developments in Australia are growing in popularity for their versatility in design, effective use of space, and the fact that they're generally low maintenance when compared to standalone properties with substantial garden spaces.

The second reason why the size of the average Australian home is on the rise is simply because many modern Australian homes are doing away with unnecessary internal walls, opening up interior spaces and providing Aussie families with the freedom and flexibility of open floor plans.

Considerations for insulation

It goes without saying that Aussie homes need to be prepared to battle the elements. After all, cities along the southern and eastern coast are constantly being bombarded with torrential rains during La Nina summers, and winters aren't any easier.



Damp and mould are becoming major problems for many homeowners across Brisbane, with the main aggravator for Sydney and Melbourne in particular being unbearable chills on winter nights.

Although older twentieth century Australian architecture isn't entirely suited to combatting chillier temperatures, modern developments are designed with this imperative in mind, with many newer properties across the country being fitted with superior floor, roof, and ceiling insulation.

For homebuyers who are looking to build their own home with the support of a dedicated homebuilder, you may even be able to select the materials used to insulate your brand new home, allowing you greater control over the overall carbon footprint of your home.

Drought-tolerant garden spaces

Last but certainly not least, many modern home builders are opting to include landscaping elements to new builds, so that new home owners can enjoy vibrant garden spaces when moving into their new homes rather than having to rehabilitate earth that has been exhausted by the comings and goings of your build's construction crew. But even the garden spaces attached to modern homes can look quite different to the garden spaces that surround traditional Australian homes.

There has been a cultural shift towards investing in drought-tolerant garden spaces over the more water-hungry lawns and rose bushes that may frame Federation-style houses. It's common for modern properties to boast front garden spaces made up of spiky succulents, native plants like Kangaroo Paw, and pebbled or gravelly pathways over impractically luscious lawns.

Although this is by no means an exhaustive list of all the architectural elements and interior and exterior design features that you can expect from a contemporary modern Australian home, the features we've outlined above are likely to be amongst your foremost concerns when buying a new property.

Modern properties will naturally also come with a myriad of other selling points that established properties may only be able to boast with a bit of renovating and extra TLC. This can include qualities like neutral colour palettes for easy interior decorating, modern light and plumbing fixtures for optimal comfort and energy efficiency, and consideration for solar orientation as a means of maximising the property's passive cooling and heating capabilities.