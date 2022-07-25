Naracoorte Herald

Naracoorte woman, 25, dies in crash at Mount Light

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated July 25 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:00am
Police are investigating a crash near Mount Light. Picture: File

Police are investigating a fatal crash at Mount Light, south of Naracoorte, early on Saturday morning.

