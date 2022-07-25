Naracoorte woman, 25, dies in crash at Mount Light

Police are investigating a fatal crash at Mount Light, south of Naracoorte, early on Saturday morning.
Local emergency services were called to the scene at 3:30am on July 23 following a large fire caused by the crash, which involved a single vehicle.
Police said Caves Road between the Riddoch Highway and Old Caves Road was closed while major crash investigators were at the scene.
The driver, a 25 year old Naracoorte woman, was the only occupant of the car and died at the scene, police said.
The young woman's death was the 43rd death on South Australian roads this year compared to 56 by late July 2021.
