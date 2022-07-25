Kowree Naracoorte-Tatiara football season full of surprises | ROUND 12 REPORT

The most even season in years in the Kowree Naracoorte-Tatiara continues to throw up surprises every round.
Round eleven on the weekend of the KNTFL provided another upset as Padthaway defeated Naracoorte for the second time this season to keep their finals hopes alive.
Only six points separate second and fifth, so there is not much room for error if you want to get the double chance.
The Lions with their backs against the wall, produced a result they needed by beating the Demons.
The game was close right throughout the day and was tied at half time.
Naracoorte had a lot of shots on goal in the first half, but couldn't use the advantage of this to establish a big break.
Padthaway made them pay in the second half by getting the lead and keeping it in a hard-fought game. Thomas Edwards and Will Rivers kicked five goals each for the Lions.
James Alexander, Tobin Cox and Tom Moyle-Read were awesome in the victory.
Rory Taggert and Sam Willson kicked three goals apiece for Naracoorte and Jamie Bettoncelli, Will Walker and Tyler Thomson were named as the Demons best players.
Lucindale had a strong 106-point win against Bordertown as the Roos look to seal top spot on the ladder for the Finals.
The Roos started slowly, but clicked in to gear in the second quarter as they proved to be far too slick for Bordertown. Bradley McCarthy kicked six goals and Josh Trembath kicked four goals as the Roos kicked their highest score for the season.
Bradley McCarthy, Riley McFarlane and Anthony McCarthy were the Roos best players. Lewis Crawford kicked two goals for Bordertown as he was their only multiple goal kicker.
Jacob Eats, Jonty Searle and Lochie Eats were the Roosters best players.
Keith proved way too strong for Penola as the Crows won by 93-points to continue their charge towards a double chance in the finals.
George Johnson and Billy Wade were prominent in front of goal as they kicked four goals each for the Crows.
Daniel Bibby, Ryan Bartlett and Jonathon Wilson were the crow's best players.
The Eagles tried hard to stick with the Crows but couldn't find many scoring options during the game. Zac Deane was the only multiple goal kicker with three goals.
Dale Bunnik, Bradley Merrett and Zac Deane were the Eagles better players.
Mundulla put in a strong performance against Border Districts despite a few first-choice players missing the game.
The Tigers came flying out of the gates in the first half as they set up a nine-goal advantage by half time.
The Eagles showed some fight in the second half to win the half by kicking seven goals to the Tigers six, but the damage had already been done.
Daniel Burgess kicked four and James Hinge put through three as the twin towers provided a strong focal point for Mundulla all game long.
Nicholas Mosey, Tom Gaden and Dylan Mosey were the Tigers best players.
Nick Schild kicked three goals and Harrison Pretlove kicked two goals as they tried to lift the Eagles throughout the game.
Dre Stirling, Daniel Skinner and Fraser Adams were Borders best players.
Kingston kept up their chase for a top three finish after they defeated the Kybybolite Tigers by 32 points.
The Saints were in some great form in the first half as they ran the ball with great ball movement and they were finishing the good work in front of goal.
The Saints led by eleven goals at half time.
The Tigers showed some great fight in the second half to win the half and put some respectability on the scoreboard.
Todd Lockwood kicked five goals and Tyler Baker kicked three goals in the Saints win. Brett Simpson, Jed Castley and Todd Lockwood were the Saints best players.
Stephen Craig put through five goals for the Tigers in a fighting effort.
Dylan Brodie, Jack McKay and Stephen Craig were the Tigers best players.
Round 13 this week has some interesting match ups that can shape the top five and also keep some teams in the finals race.
Keith host Naracoorte in the match of the round and both sides are in the mix for the double chance. Naracoorte let one slip on the weekend and dropped to 5th spot, so they will be looking to try and get back on the winners list this week.
Keith have won seven of their past eight games to set themselves up nicely for another crack at the Finals. Naracoorte have done well to get their season in a nice position, but last week's slip up has put them at the bottom of the five.
Last time these two teams played, the Demons won by six points in a classic and many would expect the game to be just as close this weekend.
Padthaway host Kingston and the Lions need to keep winning to have any chance of playing finals.
The Lions had a great win against Naracoorte last week and have recorded a win over Mundulla as well this season.
They are no pushover team, just a bit inconsistent.
The Lions has won three games in a row, so they have sound form coming in to this contest.
Kingston got back on track last week with the win over Kybybolite.
The Saints expect to have a few players back for this game, but also had a few sore boys from last weekend's game. This should be another close game.
Bordertown host Penola and both sides would see this game as a potential win.
The Roosters had a down game last weekend against Lucindale, but before that they showed some solid form for the previous four rounds.
The Eagles will be fired up to try and get a few more wins before the season is done though.
The Roosters will start favourites, but the Eagles will be up for the challenge.
Kybybolite host Mundulla in a battle of the Tigers.
Kyby had a slow start on the weekend against Kingston, but put in a much better second half of the game to at least take some momentum in to this game.
Mundulla will be confident of their form as they look to lock away the double chance with a couple of more wins in the minor rounds.
Mundulla would fancy themselves to get the job done this week.
Border Districts host Lucindale and the Roos will go in as warm favourites in this one.
Lucindale will be looking to continue their strong form in this one.
The Roos have strengths all over the ground and look to have far too much firepower for the Eagles.
Borders let themselves down last week with their first half against Mundulla.
The Eagles got behind too much to try and make a comeback, so they will be looking for a better start this week.
