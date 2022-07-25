The detection of viral foot and mouth fragments in Melbourne and Adelaide shops has sparked concern around the Limestone Coast's large cattle and dairy industry.
Member for Barker, Tony Pasin MP provided comment on the news and criticised current measures in place to monitor the potential outbreak before cases are discovered.
Advertisement
Mr Pasin said that the detection of foot and mouth disease on imported products is a wakeup call to the Australian Government following confirmed cases in Bali, Indonesia.
"The Labor Government is failing this basic test on bio security and it is time to toughen up and take control," Mr Pasin said.
Read More:
There is information available online for people wanting to prevent the spread of foot and mouth disease through international travel, and visits to rural areas and farms.
The Albanese Government has required all international parcels from China and Indonesia to be checked at post offices and leaves the borders open for other imports and international tourists.
"Two weeks ago, I and others in the Coalition called for foot mats to be introduced at international airports," Mr Pasin said.
"In response to the latest detections, the Australian Agriculture Minister Murray Watts has made an embarrassing backdown and finally introduced sanitised foot mats at international airports.
"A move more than two weeks overdue."
Within the last two weeks (since around July 10), over 15,000 Australians have return home from Indonesia without proper airport facilities to remove possible fragments or contagions from their shoes.
"Farmers across my electorate are petrified," Mr Pasin said.
"In just eight weeks the Government has created a bio security crisis that has unnecessarily exposed the Australian farming sector to the potential for catastrophic losses."
Mr Pasin said that he saw the federal Agriculture Minister sleepwalking the nation into catastrophe.
"Our red meat industry can not afford a minister on L plates," Mr Pasin said.
"[Prime Minister Albanese] said before the election, leaders take responsibility, that is what they do.
"Right now this nation and our red meat producers need a Prime Minister who is prepared to stand up before it is too late."
Advertisement
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor.sa@austcommunitymedia.com.au