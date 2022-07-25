Leonie Kelsall, best selling author of The Farm at Peppertree Crossing and the Settler's Bridge series hosted a meet-and-greet at Naracoorte Library and encouraged writing about passions.
This event was long awaited by locals and Ms Kelsall as COVID-19 forced her to postpone the author talk from earlier in July.
Advertisement
Ms Kelsall was joined by her family, including daughter Taylor Portelli who asked her mother questions, guided the event and monitored long answers.
"We were meant to be in the library but moved because of a double-booking problem," Ms Kelsall said.
"It was great seeing everyone come in today [despite the poor weather]."
During the event, Ms Kelsall, prompted by her daughter, shared her experience as an author and the multiple decisions that lead her to her current career.
This included pen names, many drafts and publishing company Allen and Unwin taking a chance on a new author.
"There will be another three books in the series, at least, next year's book is written and being edited and the following year's is written too," Ms Kelsall said.
"I have plans for the final book too [and] I am able to cover darker themes in the rural fiction novels."
Lee Kelsall greeted fan and friend Melissa during and after the author talk when signing books and sharing stories.
Melissa is a new local in Naracoorte and was happy when she heard that Ms Kelsall would visit Naracoorte on her latest book tour.
Lee Kelsall and her entourage will be travelling on to Keith's Beyond Words Bookshop on Sunday August 14 for the final visit of her trip to the Limestone Coast.
Tickets are available through the Sally Lush, owner of the bookshop and cost $10 per person to cover expenses on the Devonshire tea available to guests.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au