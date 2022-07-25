Naracoorte Herald
Inspirational author talk comes to Naracoorte

Updated July 26 2022 - 1:30am, first published July 25 2022 - 7:30am
Leonie Kelsall hosted an author talk following the release of her third Settler's Bridge novel. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Leonie Kelsall, best selling author of The Farm at Peppertree Crossing and the Settler's Bridge series hosted a meet-and-greet at Naracoorte Library and encouraged writing about passions.

