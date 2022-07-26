How to make Father's Day 2022 a day to remember

How to make Father's Day 2022 a day to remember

As we cross the line into the second half of the year, we take stock of all the important dates that we can look forward to. Halloween isn't until October, and of course, Christmas is still months away, but a notable day that is barrelling towards us at a rapid pace is Father's Day.



The first Sunday of September marks that time of year where we celebrate our old man; the person who is at least partially responsible for making us who we are today.

Now, this sounds lovely, except for one small issue. Dads are notoriously difficult to buy for or even celebrate. With many of them uttering the cheesy phrase "you're the only gift I need" or jokingly requesting a bit of peace and quiet, it can be tricky to even come up with great gift ideas for dads.

So, how exactly do you do your dear old dad justice? Lucky for you, we've come up with a plan for the perfect day that is bound to make your father feel fantastic.

Start with the perfect gift

Before we even get to the perfect day, you have to start with the perfect present. If you're browsing for gift ideas for dads, you're usually met with the same kinds of generic gifts, ranging from car maintenance goods to anything to do with golf.



Whilst dads are undoubtedly more difficult to shop for than our mums, who have usually sent us a detailed list, or at least strong hints, in the lead up to Mother's Day, it isn't impossible to find that great gift. All you need is to do a little sleuthing!

What you should try to keep in mind when shopping for dad this Father's Day is that it's the thought that counts. Yes, you could purchase an extravagant gift for the sake of it or go down the 'choose your own gift' route in the form of a voucher.



But before you do, stop and take into account his interests and personality. Is he a bit of a jokester who would appreciate a silly novelty present?



Is he a foodie who would just love a night out at an incredible restaurant? Remember that presents don't have to be a physical thing, they can be an experience. And they also don't have to be expensive. The aim of the game is to capture your dad's essence, to show him you're listening, and that you love him.

Let him sleep in

Now that we've got the present sorted out, it's time to get on with the day. Lucky for the dads of the world, no matter where you are, Father's Day is always on a Sunday.



So ensure he gets to at least have a good, long sleep-in, unless of course, he's far too busy and dad-like to do so. Whether he's the parent that's up at the crack of dawn making coffee for everybody, or simply taking care of secret parent's business, this is the day where he finally gets to lie back and relax, so it's your job to make sure that happens. When you become a parent, your days of prioritising yourself are largely over.

From changing nappies to driving us to school, or helping us with our maths homework, a dad's work is never over. So, on the first Sunday of September, let him count sheep for a few hours, and follow this with a brekkie in bed. Trust us, even slightly over scrambled eggs and watery coffee will still be appreciated.

Take him on a personalised adventure

After a well-rested morning, the adventure begins. It's important to keep in mind that what this adventure specifically entails is subjective. The recurring theme is tailoring it to your dear old dad's interests, rather than opting for a template of what sounds like a nice day.



For example, if your father's a foodie, why not treat him to something extra special in the vein of a cooking class? Or perhaps for something a little less hands-on but equally as enjoyable, go for a luxurious high tea. It'll have him delighting in the texture of the scones, and the flavour of the finger sandwiches.

For the relaxed, 'anything goes', cool operator-type dad, as spring has sprung, or is at least beginning to, take him on a beautiful family-wide walk and a picnic that surveys the scenic sights of your neighbourhood or another locale. This approach is a little more low maintenance but gets everybody together to take in the fresh air, and discuss the subject of the day: Dad!

Each adventure will be unique based on your parent's personality. You should simply try to make them feel appreciated and understood by basing the day's events around things you know he loves.



Remember, for many parents, this is the first Father's Day in a few years that hasn't been spent in some form of a lockdown, so getting out and about into the world to do all the things that had been off the table in the previous years is paramount.

Create (or take him to) the perfect dinner

Finally, after a long day of cooking, walking, or just general chit chatting, it's time for dinner. Try and incorporate an element of distinctive dad-ness into your suppertime celebrations. This can be as simple as everyone sitting on the couch when you're typically a stringent "dinner at the dining table" family.



Or, perhaps it's the sweet touch of making time to all eat together when everybody usually operates on different schedules.

If you don't trust your skills in the kitchen, then it's time to treat the family to a nice dinner out on the town. Rather than simply booking a stereotypically good restaurant, integrate your dad's favourite cuisine and other culinary preferences into it.



If he loves a good bowl of pasta as well as a long chat on the side, opt for somewhere lively with a loud and fun atmosphere. Or, perhaps he's mentioned a specific dining option in passing, in which case now is the time to take advantage of this knowledge and create a secret booking to delight him.

So there you have it: the perfect formula for the perfect Father's Day. Whether your dad is dorky, funny, silly, sweet, loud, or even a little embarrassing sometimes, now is the time to celebrate those traits and remind him just how much you appreciate everything he does for you.

