Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
We Were at

Naracoorte Business Association rebrands and renews

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated July 26 2022 - 7:15am, first published July 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Uana Jericho, Naracoorte Business Association Executive Support Officer and Thomas Shortt, Acting Chair of the new assocation. PICTURE: Neave Moore

"Big plans" for the future are set to drive change at the new Naracoorte Business Association.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News