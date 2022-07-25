"Big plans" for the future are set to drive change at the new Naracoorte Business Association.
Business tours, information nights, a new website and a Naracoorte-focused advertising campaign are in the planning stages to promote the region as it rebuilds from economic hits of recent years.
A temporary leadership for the new association - an amalgamation of Naracoorte Lucindale Tourism and Business Association - was voted in at a re-branding celebration and annual general meeting on July 25.
Business owners and civic leaders were at the Naracoorte Town Hall to discuss the future look of the association along with its strategies and plans.
NBA acting chair Thomas Shortt said the association had big plans moving forward and were eager to give back to local businesses.
"I've been a committee member since July 2020, joining in an interesting time frame, so to speak," Mr Shortt said.
"With the COVID-19 pandemic, we were only a few months in when I joined and it certainly had a big impact on businesses across the areas."
Mr Shortt was elected to the position of acting chairman following Brett Rumball departure to take up new job.
It has been a tough few years for businesses in the Naracoorte area, with cross-border shopping and tourism hit by COVID-19 closures and increasing costs for businesses due to global economic conditions.
"For some businesses that resulted in closures, tourism suffered, and some businesses saw a huge increase, like trade, and are still feeling it now," Mr Shortt said.
"We are seeing both of these play out.
"It is easy to focus on the negative aspects of the last two and a bit years, but there is also a light at the end of the tunnel."
The association's vision for the future including a commitment to "strengthening our vibrant local business community" and to support "the needs of our business community and find solutions" while valuing leadership, collaboration, support, sense of purpose and accessibility. It's rebranding was sponsored by Business NBN.
Naracoorte Business Association memberships are available for business and community groups, with details avilailable via naracucbta@hotmail.com.
