Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

FMD and varroa mite threatens SA farms and welfare

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated July 27 2022 - 12:45am, first published July 26 2022 - 5:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader for the Legislative Council Nicola Centofanti visits Naracoorte Regional Livestock Exchange. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Biosecurity risks should be at the front of the Australian Government's focus according to SA State Opposition Leader for the Legislative Council Nicola Centofanti after her visit to the Limestone Coast.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News