Biosecurity risks should be at the front of the Australian Government's focus according to SA State Opposition Leader for the Legislative Council Nicola Centofanti after her visit to the Limestone Coast.
The visit, on Tuesday, July 26, brought the Shadow Minister for Primary Industries to the Naracoorte Regional Livestock Exchange to discuss the future of the state's primary industries.
Advertisement
Ms Centofanti said the federal government should focus on biosecurity risks surrounding rural farms including foot and mouth disease and varroa mite infestations in New South Wales beehives.
"The biosecurity measures we have at the Adelaide airport are the last line of defence against foot and mouth disease and that is what we should be focused on at the moment," she said.
"The outbreak of FMD in Indonesia is spreading like wildfire, and because of that I think that it has put Australia in a position with an increased risk of getting a case of FMD in this country and this state.
"I think that you can never be too careful when it comes to foot and mouth disease ... prevention is much better than cure."
Member for MacKillop, Nick McBride, who met with Ms Centofanti at the livestock exchange, said FMD would devastate the region if found.
"If just one animal became infected, all stock within a circumference of the infection point would have to be destroyed, and the livestock industry would close down across Australia until further assessments were made," he said.
"There are livelihoods at stake here. It's not just the farmers, it's the stock agents, the saleyards, transport operators, the TEYS and JBS meatworks.
"The impact on our economy would be devastating."
Mr McBride said he had been contacted by people returning from Bali who say they were not checked at all.
"Just this morning, the Premier has said that disinfectant mats, designed to kill off foot and mouth disease, are still not in place at the Adelaide Airport. I acknowledge that it is the Commonwealth's responsibility - but this is taking too long," he said.
"While this is a huge threat to our livestock industry, we must all work together."
Ms Centofanti also spoke on how it was important to enforce isolations and restrictions around New South Wales' growing cases of varroa mite in its bee population, as the state has quarantined bee-related transportation.
"We have a significant number of almond orchards near where I live in the Riverland and we are coming right up to the time where pollination is critical, so we need to get those bees and beehives secure," she said.
Ms Centofanti said the government had promoted plans to expand the current electronic identification (EID) and sheep tracking system in Victoria to more Australian farms.
"I think any improvement in traceability for the sheep industry is beneficial, not just from a biosecurity angle but a food safety point of view," she said.
Advertisement
"It is important to promote traceability, but more so we should be stopping FMD from getting into the country."
Ms Centofanti said that the wider South Australian community should recognise that increasing EID in the rural farmlands would not happen overnight as it was an expensive process.
"We have seen the process occur in Victoria, that process was heavily subsidised by the Victorian government and my understanding is that this was to tune of $21 million over a five-year period program," she said.
"The federal government have come out and said they will be implementing mandatory EID but what I would be seeking is a commitment from the Labor Government to assist our farmers in South Australia to a similar way financially during that process.
"It cannot be left to the producers and the farmers to burden that cost.
"If the government is making something mandatory, they need to be a part of that solution."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor.sa@austcommunitymedia.com.au