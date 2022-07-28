Champions were crowned among poultry and pigeon owners at Naracoorte Showgrounds for prized pens.
Naracoorte Poultry and Pigeon Club hosted their latest show, featuring approximately 200 pens of award-winning pure-bred poultry.
Advertisement
Club secretary Leah Pilgrim said she was happy following the strong turnout and positive weather.
"It was nice to have some sunshine and was also great to see some members of the public wander through the shed," Ms Pilgrim said.
"Mr Brendan Lloyd from Victoria judged and it was a pleasure to have him on the day."
Mr Lloyd awarded The Champion Bird of Show to Laurie Barber and the Champion Junior to Jack and Mia Carter.
There were many victors between different avian species and categories at the event.
"I thank all sponsors and those who donated and we (at the Naracoorte Poultry Pigeon Club) appreciate it," Ms Pilgrim said.
The next Poultry and Pigeon Club auction will take place on Sunday, October 30, following the Naracoorte P&A Show Day on Sunday, October 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au