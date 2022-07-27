Should Medicare clear the way for better mental health outcomes?

A green plastic card could hold the key to better mental health outcomes for country people.
It is the Medicare card that enables patients to claim rebates for medical bills.
Doctors say the Medicare system must be revamped to provide better cover for mental health patients seeing their general practitioner.
If that happens, it would be a boost for country people who already are denied specialist psychological health services in many towns.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners warned that urgent reform of Medicare is needed so that GPs can better tackle the nation's mental health crisis.
It comes following a groundbreaking report from the General Practice Mental Health Standards Collaboration (GPMHSC) drawing on a survey of GPs across Australia with Level 1 Mental Health Skills Training and all GPs with Level 2 Focussed Psychological Strategies (FPS) skills training. The survey revealed:
Does it mean that a doctor's time spent helping someone with mental health issues is worth less than in other areas of medicine?
Australian Community Media, publisher of this masthead, will seek comments from federal rural politicians on this crucial issue - we need to stay mentally healthy in the country, too.