Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

Should Medicare clear the way for better mental health outcomes?

Updated July 27 2022 - 5:38am, first published 5:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Medicare revamp would provide a mental health care boost for country people. Picture: Shutterstock

A green plastic card could hold the key to better mental health outcomes for country people.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News