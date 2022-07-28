Naracoorte Herald
Proposal put to council for regeneration and patron safety

By Neave Moore
July 28 2022 - 10:30pm
New North Parklands development proposal aims to protect local wildlife and spread awareness. PICTURE: Shutterstock

A new proposal put forward to Council at their July 26 meeting has ideas to create a wildlife park and conservation plan including a boardwalk for the native bushland west of the golf course.

