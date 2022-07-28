A new proposal put forward to Council at their July 26 meeting has ideas to create a wildlife park and conservation plan including a boardwalk for the native bushland west of the golf course.
The ecotourism hub is predicted to promote walking trails in the North Parklands reserve, interaction with wildlife and awareness of natural shrubbery and flora.
Advertisement
Ms Nicole Johnston, wildlife enthusiast authored the proposal, pitched it to Council at their monthly meeting and received general positive feedback and responses.
"The greenspace within Naracoorte township remains a significant drawcard to the region, both for those who make their home here, and for those who visit," she said.
Despite popular tourist attractions like the World Heritage Naracoorte Caves, Ms Johnston hoped to create another destination to encourage visitors to stay longer in the region.
"Developing ecotourism attractions in the region could prove to be a significant contribution to our local tourism economy, along with creating additional job opportunities in the region," she said.
"I am putting forward a proposal to develop the forestry and bushland area adjacent to the Riddoch Highway into an ecotourism hub for the Limestone Coast region."
Ms Johnston said she was aware that the proposal would result in a multi-year (10 years minimum) and multi-million dollar commitment from Naracoorte Lucindale Council and the South Australian government.
She divided the proposal into key projects, all resulting in the vision she has for the area, including conducting ecological surveys for the land and designing a sustainable and eco-friendly hub.
Phase two would hold the induction of a Indigenous Ranger Training and land management, conversation about current shrubbery and the removal of invasive species and rubbish.
Ms Johnston said that while she is eager to see an ecotourism landmark, she also hopes for a boardwalk to be instated in the bushland area, to encourage exercise from physically disabled members of the community.
"The idea is to make the boardwalk out of recycled plastics, and have it elevated above the natural ground," she said.
"It is easy to think of the long-term things I'd love to see in the area, like feeding stations and boxes, animal health services and interactions with local schools, but it is important to see if the idea is liked by the public."
Ms Johnston and supporters hope to establish a board of volunteers to oversee the project should it get the green-light from Naracoorte Lucindale Council and State government authorities and is in the process of developing a proper business proposal to finalise plans, targets, deadlines and priorities.
She encouraged to community to voice their ideas and feedback through her "Save the Naracoorte North Parklands" Facebook group.
More information will be available with further updates.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Advertisement