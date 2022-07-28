Naracoorte Herald
The AEU will meet with teachers across SA


By Neave Moore
July 28 2022 - 9:30am
August education forum invited teachers to share their concerns on their work environments. PICTURE: Shutterstock

The Australian Education Union will meet at locations across South Australia with teaching staff from primary-, secondary- and pre-schools on staffing issues and overworked environments.

