The Australian Education Union will meet at locations across South Australia with teaching staff from primary-, secondary- and pre-schools on staffing issues and overworked environments.
The South Australian AEU branch's will visit ten locations across the state before entering into an enterprise bargaining period at the end of 2022, and the establishment of an Enterprise Agreement by early April 2023.
Advertisement
The Enterprise Agreement is renewed every three years, and AEUSA will speak with state teaching and education support staff to brainstorm solutions to existing issues.
President Andrew Gohl of the AEUSA branch said he values meeting the teachers face to face and will appreciate hearing their thoughts at the public meeting forum.
"We know that workloads are a major issue in South Australia and there is an existing shortage in teaching staff," he said.
"The staffing shortage existed before COVID and we are hoping to find solutions across the meetings."
Mr Gohl shared his concern for current teaching staff and was disappointed that one in four leave the industry after five years.
"We are wanting to keep out teachers in our regional schools and encourage student and city teachers to work in these schools," he said.
"We are also wanting to help with workloads for our teachers."
The ten meetings will occur in the month of August in the evenings and include a virtual conference and forum.
Australian Education Union members, teachers and interested and invested community members are invited to attend meetings and voice concerns and possible solutions.
Guests must register for their chosen session before the meeting through the AEUSA website and more information is available through 8172 6330.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at or editor.sa@austcommunitymedia.com.au