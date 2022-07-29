South Australia's teachers are working in understaffed environments, resulting in overworked employees and a decrease in mental health and wellbeing.
A federal study conducted in early 2022 confirmed that 80 per cent of educators believe burnout to be a serious problem in the workforce and 78 per cent of teachers feel symptoms of depression and stress.
Australian Education Union South Australia branch president Andrew Gohl said he wants to convince new teachers to consider regional placement and want to find solutions for large workloads.
"We know that workloads are a major issue in South Australia and there is an existing shortage in teaching staff," he said.
"One in four teachers drop out after five years, and we are wanting to encourage our teachers to stay in our regional schools, too."
At least 55 per cent of educators think to leave their profession earlier than they planned with 80 per cent having taken on more more within their district to make up for staffing shortages.
The AEUSA will travel city and regional South Australia to meet with teaching staff in a public forum and brainstorm solutions.
This is in preparation for a period of enterprise bargaining at the end of 2022 and the release of an Enterprise Agreement by early April 2023.
The Enterprise Agreement is updated and renewed every three years and confirmed terms between employers and their staff in the education industry, and the relationship between each employer and employee organisations, including unions.
Mr Gohl said he valued meeting teachers face to face and would appreciate hearing their thoughts at the upcoming forums.
The AEUSA is to visit 10 locations across the state throughout August in the weekday evening and included two virtual conferences to meet with primary-, secondary- and pre-school teaching staff.
Australian Education Union members, teachers and interested and invested community members are invited to attend meetings and voice concerns and possible solutions.
Guests must register for a session before the meeting through the AEUSA website.
More information is available through 8172 6330.
