Discover what's on around Naracoorte

Friday August 5 to Sunday September 11 - Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery will host a celebration of the influence and practice of late Vanita Hutchinson, long time Naracoorte Art Gallery Board member and artist through the "A Little Bit of Love with a Cherry on the Top" exhibit, opens 6pm Friday August 5, Wednesday to Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturday to Sunday 10am - 3pm

