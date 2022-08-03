Discover what's on around Naracoorte

WOMEN'S HEALTH
Country Health Connect goes to Penola
Friday August 5 - Country Health Connect brings a women's health nurse comes to Penola, services provided include a screening, information and education on Women's Health, call 8733 4755 for more information or https://allevents.in/events/womens-wellness-clinics/200022485366430
OF MICE AND MEN
Penola Mouse Cup Round 14
Saturday August 6 - Round 14 of the Penola Mouse Cup, winners rewarded with free drinks and food and fashion on the field competition with prizes.
ROCK 'N' ROLL
Unruly Mob comes to Naracoorte Hotel
Saturday, August 6 - Unruly Mob is live at Naracoorte Hotel for patrons, 8:30pm onwards, playing classic rock music and all the old and new classics.
CHILD'S IMAGINATION
Storytime reading at Library
Fortnightly from Tuesday August 2 - Children aged three to five are invited to Naracoorte Library for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
LOVE IN ART
Regional Art Gallery's Upcoming Exhibit
Friday August 5 to Sunday September 11 - Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery will host a celebration of the influence and practice of late Vanita Hutchinson, long time Naracoorte Art Gallery Board member and artist through the "A Little Bit of Love with a Cherry on the Top" exhibit, opens 6pm Friday August 5, Wednesday to Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturday to Sunday 10am - 3pm
ROARING LAUGHTER
Following George Walker is in Naracoorte
Friday, August 12 - Rory Walker is inspired by his vaudevillian and impresario great grandfather George Walker in his show Following George Walker, 1pm, a comedy honoring the spirit of his history, more information and tickets are available on Country Arts website.
BOOGIE TIME
Boogie Bounce comes to Naracoorte
Friday, August 12 (6:15pm) and Saturday, August 13 (10:30am) - Naracoorte High School hosts Boogie Bounce for a low-impact cardio class with mini trampolines, disco lights and laughs, $20pp, ages 7 and up, book at https://app.gymcatch.com/provider/3772
MARKET FUN
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, August 13 - Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, includes produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more, sausage sizzle, historic vehicle display open. New stallholders welcome - contact Daphne 0438 622 143
ACRYLIC ART
Art Gallery hosts art workshop
Saturday, August 13 - Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery hosts Robynne Jaeschke for an acrylic art pour workshop, 1pm to 3pm, event includes two canvases and all materials needed, $50pp, bookings secured on payment through the Art Gallery.
EVENT LISTING
What's On
