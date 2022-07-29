Naracoorte Historic Vehicle Club donated proceeds from May's Swap Meet Show and Shine to the town Red Cross and hopes the donation can help the local charity branch.
The donation was worth $500 and given to long-time Red Cross volunteer Margaret 'Marg' Wortley at the club meeting on Thursday July 28.
Ms Wortley accepted the donation on behalf of the Red Cross team from Naracoorte Historic Vehicle Club president, Andrew Shouksmith who expressed an interest in the funds remaining in Naracoorte and said he hoped the donation would not get sucked up into a larger branch.
"Rest assured, we are working on spending it locally and spending it well," Ms Wortley said.
"As you know we just got the new monitored learner driving car so I am sure there may be a little spent there, but we still have to figure it out."
The Naracoorte Red Cross Driving Mentoring Program received a new car from the Mount Gambier branch in late June and is still looking for volunteer drivers.
Volunteers must have first aid and working with children certificates and a clear police record to assist in sharing this program in the three towns, Kingston, Naracoorte and Bordertown.
