Discover what's on around Naracoorte

OF MICE AND MEN
Penola Mouse Cup
Saturday August 6, Penola Football and Netball Club, winners rewarded with free drinks and food and fashion on the field competition with prizes.
ROCK 'N' ROLL
Unruly Mob
Saturday, August 6 - Unruly Mob is live at Naracoorte Hotel for patrons, 8.30pm onwards, playing classic rock music and all the old and new classics.
JOIN THE FUN
Naracoorte Parkrun
Saturday, August 6, Naracoorte Swimming Lake, 8am; a 5km mixed terrain course that covers part of the Creek Walk and through the parklands. It is free to take part - participants need to register on website prior
ROARING LAUGHTER
Following George Walker
Friday, August 12 - Rory Walker is inspired by his vaudevillian great-grandfather in his show Following George Walker, 1pm, information, tickets are available on Country Arts website.
BOOGIE TIME
Boogie Bounce
Friday, August 12, 6.15pm, and Saturday, August 13, 10.30am, Naracoorte High School, a low-impact cardio class with mini trampolines, disco lights and laughs, $20pp, ages 7 and up, book at https://app.gymcatch.com/provider/3772
MARKET FUN
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, August 13, Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, includes produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac and more, sausage sizzle, historic vehicle display open. New stallholders welcome - contact Daphne 0438 622 143
SHARE A TALE
Naracoorte Shed Happens
Sunday, August 14, Arnie's Woolshed, 396 Wild Dog Valley Rd, from 6.30pm, enjoy a barbecue tea and listen to real stories from real blokes, information phone Arnie 0488 535 484 or Sean 0487 696 915.
FUN TIMES
Storytime Reading
Tuesday August 16, Naracoorte Library, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, email guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
ACTIVE STORIES
Storytime reading
Tuesday, August 23, Lucindale Town Hall, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged 3-5 are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision required, book by emailing guardian and child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
EVENT LISTING
What's On
