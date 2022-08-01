Naracoorte Country Fire Service was called to a housefire on Saturday July 30 on Fifth Avenue after Triple Zero received multiple local calls about the blaze.
At 06:23am, five tankers arrived to find the building burning well and nobody was home.
CFS crews worked hard to protect neighbouring assets, buildings and the rest of the house, confiming the blaze to two rooms.
The fire was taken under control soon after it was supressed and a Fire Cause Investigator was called to the location.
Damages have been estimated to an estimate of $150,000 as much of the house was damaged by smoke, if not fire.
There were no civilian or CFS crew injuries following the housefire and police cars monitored the street in for another few hours that morning, conducting their investigation.
Investigation still is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
More information to come.
