Five tankers respond to Naracoorte housefire

NM
By Neave Moore
August 1 2022 - 2:30am
Housefire has left windows broken, but house still standing following CFS attention. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Naracoorte Country Fire Service was called to a housefire on Saturday July 30 on Fifth Avenue after Triple Zero received multiple local calls about the blaze.

