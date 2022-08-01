Naracoorte Herald
Motorcyclist dies after crash on private property

NM
By Neave Moore
Updated August 1 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:00am
South Australian medical personnel attended the crash scene. PICTURE: Shutterstock

A Naracoorte motorcyclist, 24, has died after a crash on a private property in the Western Flat on Sunday July 31.

