A Naracoorte motorcyclist, 24, has died after a crash on a private property in the Western Flat on Sunday July 31.
Emergency services were called to property at Western Flats, 46 kilometres north of Naracoorte and 22 kilometres south of Bordertown.
Police said the crash had involved a collision with a tree.
Medical personnel made efforts to revive at the scene.
A coroners report is being collated and South Australian police investigating the crash.
More information to come.
