Max Watts raised $1200 for charity

By Neave Moore
August 1 2022 - 7:30am
Max Watts chops his hair for charity, raising $1200. PICTURE: Supplied

Max Watts, 13, has completed the chop, and donated his hair to Wigs for Kids, in conjunction with $1200 raised for Kids with Cancer Foundation.

