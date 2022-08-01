Max Watts, 13, has completed the chop, and donated his hair to Wigs for Kids, in conjunction with $1200 raised for Kids with Cancer Foundation.
After his hair reached 20 centimetres in length, Max's family connected to give him his much asked-for haircut and ended the fundraiser.
Max let his hair grow out for the last 18 months to two years and decided to donate it within the last few months.
Kimberly Watts, Max's mother, shared the news of the haircut and was proud of her son's commitment to the cause.
Kids with Cancer Foundation supports the families of suffering children around the country.
Max said that he hoped to see his hair on a wig for a child around town after the cut, but would be thankful to have short hair again as it no longer provided an obstacle in his karate commitments.
Despite the cut not happening before his birthday, June 18, Max and the Watts family and proud of the decision and the impact on the Australian community.
