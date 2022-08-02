Foot and Mouth Disease is a growing concern at Naracoorte Regional Livestock Exchange (NRLE) which has led to lower stock numbers at weekly auctions.
Weekly general auctions and monthly younger stock auctions have had low numbers in conjunction with the growing fear of emergency animal diseases, such as FMD and Lumpy Skin.
While preparing for major changes and upgrades to the sale yards and pens, NRLE manager Rebecca Barry said she was concerned for the safety of animals as well the drop in sheep and cattle prices.
"Cattle price has dropped and so has sheep prices, and this is because there is a lot of uncertainty in the market with foot and mouth disease," Ms Barry said.
Naracoorte market prices lambs at just over $100 head compared with around $200 earlier this year and Ms Barry said cattle sales were also seeing low returns.
"We are in a winter market, so our numbers are usually down, here at the yards, and we seem to be midway between last season's stock and this season's stock coming in," Ms Barry said.
"The timing of it, (FMD fragments and international cases) is kind of good ... if there is going to be a price drop at some point it is good that it happens in winter but moving forward into spring, there will be a lot more confidence if the price does pick up."
As the largest sale yard in South Australia, NRLE was visited by State Shadow Minister for Primary Industries Council Nicola Centofanti on July 26 to discuss FMD and the future of the sale yards.
Ms Barry said she agreed with Ms Centofanti's belief that prevention of an outbreak was significantly more effective than focusing on cures and tagging livestock.
"Our main priority is keeping foot and mouth disease out of the country, as once it is here, we will have price decreases and all the other associated impacts," Ms Barry said.
"The sale yards hold many transactions and movements between farms, we have such a high risk of the spread of FMD and lumpy skin.
"If there is an outbreak, sellers and buyers would skip the exchange and animals would go directly from the farms to abattoirs... the flow-on effect is huge."
A FMD outbreak would result in the NRLE closing and jobs would be cut in multiple industries, including food and hospitality, freight transportation and farmland staff.
"We have five different agents who sell here every week, and they have employees, and sale agents, they have admin officers and transport officers and we even have our own internal staff, including the canteen," Ms Barry said.
The NRLE will follow federal government plans should there be a FMD outbreak in Australia, including a 72 hours livestock transportation standstill, and plans to educate and inform their staff on signs of infection amongst the farm animals.
"The key is to be prepared, but not to let it consume us, to not be in a state of panic," Ms Barry said.
The NRLE has received funding from Naracoorte Lucindale Council for $3.5 million, including an allocation from federal local roads community infrastructure projects of $1.147 million.
The last project of similar size to the 2022-23 plans was completed in 2012, including the cattle yards roof and an investment in a water-treatment plant.
The 2022-23 NRLE project adds an extension to the existing cattle yard roof, to include the delivery yards behind the livestock exchange.
Ms Barry said that she wants to improve animal welfare, and keep them dry when put on the trucks.
"There will be a lot of coordination to get this project completed in the next twelve months," Ms Barry said.
"Our other big objective is doing the cattle unloading ramps at the front of our facility, so upgrading those and the receival yards there too."
The current cattle ramps were built in 1973 and the funding will go towards removing the existing space and building ramps similar to the ones at the sheep yard, where height can be adjusted for different trucks.
"We've been listening to feedback from our delivery drivers and operators, and they have said that with trucks getting bigger since 1973, it is harder to back into the ramps," Ms Barry said.
This will also change the angle required for unloading cattle for the trucks, allowing for a faster and more efficient process.
The NRLE sale yards are open to the public on Tuesdays for the weekly sheep auction and more information FMD preventions can be found on the Department for Agriculture website.
