Naracoorte's Pioneer Park will receive upgrades over the next ten years, following endorsement and approval from local council.
The Pioneer Park Masterplan was divided into sub-themes of History, Tourism, Gardens and Community, with a variety of project under each area of investment.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council and Naracoorte Lions Club will work in collaboration for the development to the parkland, following more planning and consultation periods before work can begin.
Naracoorte Lucindale Mayor, Erika Vickery said that she is confident that the Pioneer Park Masterplans are a balanced level of investment given the area and potential tourism benefits.
"The Masterplan aims to enhance the historical and natural values of the park as well as increase the tree plantings and consolidate the landscaping design so the space is attractive for residents and visitors to the area," she said.
"Having an updated and attractive park so close to the Visitor Information Centre, incorporated with the community's input, will help optimise the appeal of Naracoorte as a Naracoorte Lucindale Council great place to visit."
The budget has released that $90,000 of work will be invested to undertake a survey for a new carpark, footpaths, irrigation designing and some upgrades, maintenance to the train shelter and tower and more trees within the next 12 months.
The Masterplan has an estimated time of completion of 10 years, and included long term plan upgrades to the top level carpark, a new amenities block, replacing and upgrading picnic shelter settings and interconnected paths for patron ease.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council's stated that the majority of the work will be completed in the first five years and will cost $600,000.
