The Limestone Coast Landscape Board has allocated grant funding to 13 projects across the region, valued over $200,000.
2022 is the third round of the Grassroots Grant program for the Limestone Coast community and aimed to support eligible individuals, volunteers, schools, organisation, First Nation and not-for-profit group working towards land management and sustainability.
Advertisement
Limestone Coast Landscape Board Chair, Penny Schulz said she was proud of the achievements and outcomes over the last two rounds of the Grassroots Grants.
"Mount Burr Trails were a recipient last year and the funding has assisted with weed control and planting new vegetation at their Mount Burr community site," they said.
"The trails are a beautiful place for families to visit and the new vegetation will provide habitat for the native animals that exist in the Mount Burr area."
MacKillop Farm Management Group (MFMG) was another previous Grassroots Grants recipient and investigated outcomes of applying a variety of organic amendments to sand-soil in the Hatherleigh region.
MFMG Chief Executive Officer Meg Bell said that success in the round of grants ensured the team could continue to develop their resources to support primary producers in the Limestone Coast.
"This has provided the opportunity to compare organic amendments with more conventional amendments and gain an understanding of how these might be used for Limestone Coast businesses and farming practices, to ensure they are sustainable and resilient," they said.
More information on previous grant recipients can be found on the Limestone Coast Landscape Board website.
Funding for the Grassroots Grants can assist any eligible community project and funding for next year will open in March 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at neave.moore@austcommunitymedia.com.au or editor.sa@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.