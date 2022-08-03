The small business owner's guide to replacing outdated office technology

This is branded content.

Staying on top of maintenance and assessments of your office technology and equipment tends to be lower down the list of priorities for many modern business owners. As a result, it can be all too easy for small business owners to look up from their desk one day and realise that all the technology and equipment they're working on is well overdue for an upgrade.

In these instances, it can be difficult mapping out your strategy for upgrading all of your office tech without disrupting your daily organisational processes. Here are just a few ways that modern small business owners can go about upgrading all their office tech and equipment with minimal fuss.

Shop around and do some market research

First and foremost, business owners need to develop an understanding of the tech that they may need. For instance, if you're preparing to upgrade an outdated printer, it's well worth looking into modern printer models like continuous ink printers.



Not only will these printers be able to provide business owners with drastically higher performance and productivity when compared to older printer models, but continuous ink printers in particular may also help business owners experience some serious savings when it comes to purchasing printer ink. This is in part, due to the comparatively higher page yields of their replacement ink bottles.

This is just one of the many benefits of upgrading your office tech! New technologies are far more likely to be designed and developed for both optimal productivity as well as sustainability. In this sense, investing in new office technologies and equipment may also help reduce your company's carbon footprint quite substantially.

Of course, business owners should be prepared to do some independent research when shopping for new office tech and equipment, just to ensure that the products they find are suitable for their organisation. If you're at a loss as to what technological products may be most beneficial for your company, then consider asking your employees and management team if they have any preferences or suggestions.

Start with small equipment and work your way up

For small business owners who are seeking to replace a wide range of outdated equipment and technologies, you want to ensure that you don't overextend your office supplies and equipment budget by investing in too many new products too fast. So how exactly do you know what upgrades are worth prioritising?

It's always a good rule of thumb to start with the technological items that either you or your employees are likely to use most commonly, or that have the most impact over your company performance and success. You can never go wrong with updating computers, computer accessories, and smaller technological equipment like printers and scanners well before you move on to larger, most expensive equipment.

Business owners should also still feel encouraged to get input from their employees here, as inquiring about what equipment or tools they use most often may help flesh out your upgrading strategy. It's also worth noting that you can absolutely work from department to department if that's what suits your business best.



For instance, even though all your computers across the board could potentially do with an upgrade, you may pinpoint that your accounting or finance department is particularly in need of new computers to run bookkeeping software. In these instances, it's always worth prioritising upgrades that are inarguably 'no brainers'.

And speaking of your accounting team, business owners should also be sure to keep all of your receipts from your tech and equipment purchases so they can claim business tax deductions on your next tax return. Your accounting team should also be able to put together depreciation schedules for your larger equipment purchases. Items like fridges for your break room and industrial machinery are all suitable for depreciation.

Dispose of outdated equipment responsibly

Finally, this wouldn't be a guide to replacing outdated office technology and equipment if we didn't discuss the need to dispose of all your outdated equipment responsibly. E-waste is a major problem here in Australia, as e-waste streams have been recorded to contribute up to three times the amount of waste produced by any other consumer market.

The main reason for this is simply that many business owners are unaware of how to ethically dispose of or recycle their outdated office equipment. As a result, the majority of discarded office equipment either gets sent straight to landfill, or is perhaps even taking up a sizable portion of your office storage space.

Thankfully, there are national and statewide bodies that are solely tasked with offering support to business owners who seek to responsibly dispose of their outdated office technology and equipment. Your local council is likely to have e-waste drop-off points for larger items like desktop computers and older warehouse equipment.

As for smaller pieces of office technology like printer cartridges, these can also be recycled and saved from needlessly going to landfill by taking advantage of similar e-waste drop-off points or specialty recycling bins.



For total convenience, business owners and consumers alike may also opt to participate in a printer cartridge recycling scheme offered by ethical Australian office tech retailers and suppliers.

What are some benefits of upgrading your office technology?

Although there are undoubtedly some costs associated with making these future-forward changes around your office spaces, business owners genuinely do have a lot to gain from upgrading their office technology and equipment, even if upgrading may cause minor disruptions to your daily organisational processes.



After all, our technology and equipment tend to make up the foundations for those processes. With this in mind, upgrading your office tech will actually allow business owners and their staff to better facilitate customer interactions and provide improved products and services to their client base.

Alongside boosting your company's working capacity and customer satisfaction, upgrading your office tech may also lead to positive developments in employee satisfaction rates and a reduction in your business' staff turnover. Employees are more likely to feel motivated to work and passionate about their work if they have all the right tools to support them.