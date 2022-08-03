Naracoorte Herald
We Were at

Naracoorte Video Gaming Club launched on Friday July 29.

NM
By Neave Moore
August 3 2022 - 7:30am
Felicity and Jamie enjoyed the first meeting of the Naracoorte Video Gaming Club. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Luke Goddard's gaming club hosted their first meet on Friday July 29 at the Naracoorte Uniting Church, welcoming large crowds of adults and teenagers.

