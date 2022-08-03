Luke Goddard's gaming club hosted their first meet on Friday July 29 at the Naracoorte Uniting Church, welcoming large crowds of adults and teenagers.
The Naracoorte Video Game Club was Mr Goddard's brain child following a post on the Naracoorte Notice Board in early June 2022, where he scoped community interest in a potential gaming collective.
Advertisement
Mr Goddard, 36, is a father of seven and said he wanted to create a space welcoming for adult and teenage gamers, to learn about programming, older systems and make friends with likeminded people.
There were multiple donated screens and monitors, a virtual reality gaming rig and multiple gaming systems, including an XBox, Wii and PlayStations 3 and 2 available to the public.
Whilst Mr Goddard and his founding team, including Mr James Gale, were occupied with controller and system issues, the event was well received by the community.
"There were smiles all around and some great suggestions for next time," Mr Goddard said.
The next NVG club meeting will take place on Friday August 19 between 4pm and 7pm.
New interest must register at www.nvggaming.carrd.co and provide a gold coin donation, or $5 for a family, to help provide funds for room space and free food and drinks available.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.