Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

Would you pay $10 for a schooner of beer at your local pub?

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
August 3 2022 - 5:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices are going up, including for a beer at the pub. Picture: Shutterstock

Would you pay $10 for a pint of beer at your local pub?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.