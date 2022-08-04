Naracoorte Herald
Tony Pasin MP has issued his support for nuclear power relief

By Neave Moore
August 4 2022 - 2:30am
Coalition looks to nuclear for electricity price support

Member for Barker, Tony Pasin MP is in support of a Coalition decision to look into nuclear energy to relieve Australian families and reduce power prices.

