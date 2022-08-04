Coalition looks to nuclear for electricity price support

Member for Barker, Tony Pasin MP is in support of a Coalition decision to look into nuclear energy to relieve Australian families and reduce power prices.
The Coalition has plans to examine the opportunity for advanced nuclear technologies to contribute to Australia's energy security.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton announced the plan at a Party Room meeting on Tuesday August 2 and Mr Pasin said that more dispatchable power in the grid is a clear need.
"My main concern is keeping the lights on pushing electricity prices down," Mr Pasin said.
The wholesale price for the second quarter of 2022 was three times higher than the same time period in 2021 on average.
"Renewables need to be balanced by sufficient dispatchable generation," Mr Pasin said.
"With sixty percent of coal fired power stations expected to leave the market by 2030, it's important that households and industry have the certainty of reliable and affordable energy into the future.
"Nuclear energy is a mature, proven technology, that has the possibility to provide reliable, emissions-free, base-load electricity.
"It's high time we had an informed debate on its benefits, and the Coalition will get the ball rolling."
The review of advanced nuclear technologies will be led by Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Mr Ted O'Brien MP.
The Coalition's announcement came after a recent discussion on the Labor Government's election promises to reduce household energy bills.
"The very real concern is that the exit of coal will leave us captive to higher prices and less reliable supply," Mr Pasin said.
