Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Spring Into Art will launch in September

NM
By Neave Moore
August 5 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery board member Jeanette Vine. PICTURE: Neave Moore

Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery is preparing a 'Spring into Art' exhibition and display to encourage locals and tourists to visit the gallery.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.