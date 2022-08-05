Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery is preparing a 'Spring into Art' exhibition and display to encourage locals and tourists to visit the gallery.
The town art gallery received a community grant, valued at $6000, which will be invested into creating interactive and attention-seeking decals for the centre of town and popular destinations.
Advertisement
Board member, Jeanette Vine said she hopes the decals will be placed in the community by September 15 do the seasonal pun can draw attention.
"Our idea is to set up an art trail, we wanted to start it in spring when people are out and about, walking around," she said.
"We are having big decals made and we are going to have the trail start at the Visitor information centre and bend its way to Ormerod Street and across to Smith Street and back across the town square and then to the art gallery.
"We will have a few random decals at the caves, at Mini Jumbuk, and The Avenue (Inn) just to get our name out there and get people to come in.
"Each decal will have a photo of one of our art pieces so when they get here, they can see who painted it, when it was painted and things like that."
Ms Vine also said that whatever funds remain after printing the decals will be given back to put towards 2023 grants.
"There will be a combination of local, regional and city on display, included in the decals and available for viewing throughout Spring into Art," she said.
"We change our exhibitions every six weeks and have some really exciting things coming up.
"It is to encourage people to come here after COVID, and remind them that we are still here."
The exhibition 'A little bit of love with a cherry on top' launched at 6pm August 5, to honour late artist Vanita Hutchinson with a medley of artists to celebrate their love of Ms Hutchinson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.