Naracoorte's community has received a grant from Group Training Employment to help the community through high expense prices including, food and fuel.
The grant, valued at $1000 was given to Naracoorte Lucindale Community Care Network to service the combined district and create a larger platform for the network.
Erika Vickery, Chairman of the NLCCN and network secretary Jan Bittner accepted the cheque from GTE Field Officer Ivan Stuchbery.
Mr Stuchbery said that GTE close the NLCCN as the recipient of the grant because the network covered man aspects of the community and "ticked all of our boxes".
"It was the perfect one for us to donate to and it was pretty unanimous," he said.
"Communities are coming into hard times, with everything costing so much, every dollar will be appreciated at the moment.
"I am hoping the money gets invested back into the community to the people who need it, which is what GTE is about; we want to help the community, and whilst we help businesses we do it to give back to the community."
The NLCCN funds major projects and provides services in the region for the less fortunate and/or disadvantaged.
One of the major projects included an emergency food relief package of Foodland vouchers for disadvantaged families and more support services for families that regularly interact with the organisation.
The NLCCN also provided a Community Christmas Day Lunch open to everyone and assisted the Naracoorte and Districts Suicide Prevention Network and the Circle of Volunteers.
Whilst the organisation was raising money through fundraisers including a wood raffle won by Mr Andy Handsford which raised over $1100 Ms Vickery said that it is an ongoing challenge.
"Donations such as the one from GTE are most gratefully appreciated and enabled the NLCCN to provide and continue helping the community," she said.
Emergency Food Relief packages are available to those who need them on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment and further training and support can be given by St Vinnies in financial counselling, budgeting and utility conservation.
