Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Community Care Network will continue to give back to area

NM
By Neave Moore
August 7 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-R: Erika Vickery, Chairman of NLCCN, Ivan Stuchbery, Field Officer GTE and Jan Bittner, secretary of NLCCN. PICTURE: Supplied

Naracoorte's community has received a grant from Group Training Employment to help the community through high expense prices including, food and fuel.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.