Discover what's on around Naracoorte

LOVE IN ART
Gallery Exhibit
Advertisement
Until Sunday, September 11, Naracoorte Regional Art Gallery; celebration of late Vanita Hutchinson, Naracoorte Art Gallery Board member and artist, through the "A Little Bit of Love with a Cherry on the Top" exhibit, Wednesday to Friday 10am-4pm and Saturday-Sunday 10am-3pm.
ROARING LAUGHTER
Following George Walker
Thursday August 11, 1pm & Friday August 12, 6pm, Naracoorte Town Hall; Rory Walker is inspired by his vaudevillian great-grandfather in his show Following George Walker, information and tickets available on Country Arts website
BOOGIE TIME
Boogie Bounce
Friday, August 12, 6.15pm and Saturday, August 13, 10.30am, Naracoorte High School, a low-impact cardio class with mini trampolines, disco lights and laughs, $20pp, ages 7 and up, book at https://app.gymcatch.com/provider/3772
MARKET FUN
Historic Vehicle Club Markets
Saturday, August 13 - Sheep's Back Museum complex, 8am-11.30am, includes produce, plants, homemade goods, arts and crafts, bric-a-brac, sausage sizzle, historic vehicle display open. New stallholders welcome - contact Daphne 0438 622 143
SHARE A TALE
Naracoorte Shed Happens
Sunday, August 14, Arnie's Woolshed, 396 Wild Dog Valley Rd, from 6.30pm, enjoy a barbecue tea and listen to real stories from real blokes, information phone Arnie 0488 535 484 or Sean 0487 696 915.
JUST IMAGINE
Storytime reading at Library
Fortnightly from Tuesday August 16 - Children aged three to five are invited to Naracoorte Library for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
Advertisement
LOCAL AUTHOR
Johnny Flint Speaks
Thursday, August 18, Naracoorte Library, New author and local Johnny Flint will host an author talk about his new book 'Runt', contact the Library for further information and to RSVP.
ACTIVE STORIES
Storytime reading
Tuesday, August 23 - Lucindale Town Hall, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
Advertisement
EVENT LISTING
What's On
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.