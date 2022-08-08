A man has died after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Padthaway on Sunday August 7 night, police said.
Emergency services received a report just before 9pm that a ute had hit a tree in a single vehicle crash.
Advertisement
Country Fire Service were called to the scene to treat the driver, but the 41-year-old later died.
Police Major Crash Investigators attended the scene.
The collision closed Grubbed Road, which was reopened early Monday morning.
The local man's death was casualty number 46 on South Australian roads this year compared with 61 to early August last year.
More information to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor.sa@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.