George Walker was a favoured vaudevillian and performer in the 1910s and 1920s and entertained crowds in South East South Australia and Victoria at his stage shows.
The performer came out to Australia during World War One, and he shared important family milestones as whenever his tour returned to Naracoorte.
Rory Walker said that his great-grandfather's connection with Naracoorte encouraged him to debut his 'Following George Walker' show in the town, a performance dedicated to honouring George's life as a vaudevillian.
"It was inspired by these journals I found, written by him," Mr Walker said.
"There were some stories about his life and career on stage, and he toured the world as a performer, so the whole show is really based around me piecing together those stories and trying to present them in from of an audience.
"We try to use some of the routines that they used back in the day, but in a modern way, so comedy and songs, a little bit of magic... it reflects what he would have done."
Mr Walker said he has plans to do the entire tour path that his great-grandfather completed 100 years ago, but wanted to begin in Naracoorte.
"I would love to follow his route through South Australia and Victoria, and hopefully that can be the case for next year," Mr Walker said.
"I wanted to have an opening night and chose Naracoorte because of the connections he has with the town and area.
He performed a couple of times in Naracoorte, I found some old newspaper articles of his tours, and parts of his life were quite important around the area."
During his tour in World War One, George Walker received notice that his son was drafted to go to war whilst the performer was in Naracoorte.
"It was an important part of his life when he visited the area, so I thought it was important that we open the show there," Mr Walker said.
"I ignored them (George's journals) for a few years, but finally read them properly and realised I was performing in a lot of the places he had performed in.
"I guess it is a nice crisscrossing through time thing, and I am unknowingly following in his footsteps."
'Following George Walker' was written to honour ancestry and the foundation of "what makes us us" and Mr Walker said he hoped that people would be inspired to look back into their family history.
Rory Walker's show will premiere in Naracoorte on Thursday August 11 at 1pm, with a second show on Friday August 12 at 6pm.
Tickets are available through the Country Arts website and the show will continue to Mount Gambier on August 15 and 16.
