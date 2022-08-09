Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Naracoorte Primary School cheered on Jess to victory.

NM
By Neave Moore
August 9 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Stenson wins 2022 Commonwealth Games Marathon for Australia and family. PICTURE: GettyImages

Jessica Stenson has returned home to Australia following her victory at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games as has high hopes to represent the country in the Marathon again soon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM

Neave Moore

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.