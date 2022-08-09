Jessica Stenson has returned home to Australia following her victory at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games as has high hopes to represent the country in the Marathon again soon.
The now gold medalist arrived in Adelaide on Friday August 5 with another title to add to her collection of bronze medals from the 2014 Glasgow and 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Ms Stenson was born in Naracoorte in 1987 and said she continues to look back fondly at her childhood memories and experiences.
"As a family we do like to reflect back on the days, and I still have some really good girl-friends there and have a really strong connection with Naracoorte Primary School (NPS), where I went to school," she said.
"Before the race, I was sent a message from Ange Donnelly, one of the teachers, who I used to play netball with, and it was a story that her students had written."
The school students' main character was a mouse preparing to run a marathon, the book was illustrated and a letter was dedicated to Ms Stenson at the end.
"For every major championship race I have received something like a good luck message from the Naracoorte Primary School students and hearing from the students reminds me of where I came from and my values, and it helps me to dig deep," she said.
Ms Stenson said she had always done well in endurance challenges, and remembered cross country challenges in pine forest that bordered NPS.
"It was a great environment to be competitive with," she said.
Ms Stenson said she was thankful for her family and the impact they've had on her athletic career and support over the years.
"My mum and my dad (Deb and Colin), my younger sister Abby and my younger brother Jack, and my husband Dylan and my son (Billy)... we are such a tight knit team and I never feel like there is anything I can't share," she said.
"Naturally when you are trying to compete at the highest level there will be ups and there will be downs, I've had injuries, challenges and they, my family, have always been there for me.
"I also have my coach Adam Didyk of 14 years, and my training squad, and I've enjoyed sharing my journey with them... Adam is very supportive of me as an athlete but also as a human."
When she reflected on what led her to winning the medal, Ms Stenson encouraged Australia's emerging athletes to give their sports their all.
"It was probably self-belief [that made me take the extra step in running]," she said.
"I would watch the Olympics and Commonwealth Games on television and I wouldn't think that was a possibility for me, so I didn't even give myself a chance."
A pause in progression in professional netball motivated Ms Stenson to reconsider pursuing long-distance track.
"I started seeing improvement and that motivated me by bettering myself and the next minute I was running my first marathon, and it all just clicked," she said.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games marked the first occasion that Ms Stenson was competing on a professional platform as a mother and she said that was very special to her.
"Whenever I wear the green and gold I see it as a big responsibility," she said.
"You are running for your country and you know you have people of all ages watching you and you have to represent them to the best of your ability.
"I try not to think too much about winning gold but rather just focusing on the process.
"I had about 100 metres to go and I could see the finish line and could realise I was probably going to get the gold medal and ... I was over the moon and became quite emotional.... it was really a dream come true."
Following the high of her last race victory, Ms Stenson is looking to the future, including the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and 2026 Regional Victoria Commonwealth Games and said she hopes she can continue representing Australia in the Marathon.
"I don't see age as a barrier and I think if the want is there, and my body is healthy, then I certainly want to give it a crack."
