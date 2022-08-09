Naracoorte Herald
New Cemetery Policy does not plan for historic graves

By Neave Moore
There are calls for new plans for Naracoorte and Lucindale cemeteries to preserve and maintain old graves for town history. PICTURE: Neave Moore

The adoption of a new Cemetery Policy by Naracoorte Lucindale Council has encouraged discussion around the older graves and memorials of the Naracoorte cemetery, as well as the preservation of information of the region's pioneers.

