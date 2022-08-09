The adoption of a new Cemetery Policy by Naracoorte Lucindale Council has encouraged discussion around the older graves and memorials of the Naracoorte cemetery, as well as the preservation of information of the region's pioneers.
The Naracoorte cemetery has been a destination for historians and distant relatives to trace down ancestors and the town's history.
National Trust member and Naracoorte's local historian, Judy Murdoch, said there needed to be a clear rule for when family and blood becomes town history, as well as a community commitment for the cemetery's maintenance.
"It is important we care for our history or it will disappear," she said.
The North Parklands proposals both present a plan for an expansion to the existing cemetery and discussion emerged for about the maintainenance of the oldest part of the cemetery, with graves dating back to the late 19th century, a focus for the Naracoorte Lucindale Council.
In late June, William "Bill" Douglas visited Naracoorte to honour his ancestors; town founder William Macintosh (his great-great-grandfather) and his daughters.
Mr Douglas said that, along with local assistance, he was able to conclude which unmarked graves belonged to his family, but the area needed an update and he wanted to make sure the graves were properly maintained.
He said he was in discussion with the Naracoorte Lucindale Council regarding proper headstones for the unmarked graves, but the condition of other historic resting places and unmarked graves remains in conversation.
The council's new Cemetery Policy addressed interment rights issuing and transfer; disposal of human remains; memorials; and services fees and charges.
After the release of the policy, the Naracoorte Lucindale Council released a statement saying it recognised the local cemeteries were resting places for district pioneers and respected citizens, however it did not state that any preservation and protection plans had been confirmed .
"[We] will efficiently and effectively manage them in a caring and equitable manner that meets the needs of the community," they said.
The 2022 adopted Cemetery Policy is available through the Naracoorte Lucindale Council website for recent burials and future preparations.
