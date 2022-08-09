Naracoorte Rotarians met on Monday August 8 for their fortnightly meeting, and were lectured by guest speaker Sophie Bouchier.
Ms Bouchier is the Project Officer of Substance Misuse Limestone Coast (SMLC) and spoke with Rotarians on the health and wellbeing of Naracoorte's youth.
Advertisement
She has experience in mental health studies in the youth and shared information and statistics gathered from a survey that addressed Year 10 students (15 years old) in South Australia.
"It is important that we have parents, neighbours, family and people the children look up to, present in their lives to ensure they have a good upbringing," she said.
Ms Bouchier said that substance misuse is a significant issue among Australia's youth, and the Limestone Coast needed to be made aware of the influence drugs, alcohol and negligence can have on children in a professional student life and their private environments.
Naracoorte Rotary Club president Bob Netherton, thanked the guest speaker on her presentation and said he hopes that the issues can be fixed.
Naracoorte Rotary Club meets every second and fourth week of the month at Naracoorte Hotel at 6pm and most meetings are open to interested members of the local and visiting community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.