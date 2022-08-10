Naracoorte Lucindale Council has opened a community vote for the design and style of the Yakka that will be installed on new tow entrance signs for Lucindale.
The three Lucindale Entrance Statements were part of the Lucindale Township Masterplan and will be located on Gum Avenue, Country Club Road and Avenue Road, with $60,000 budgeted for the plan in the 2022-23 financial year.
The Lucindale community voiced their concerns to Naracoorte Lucindale Council following when the project was endorsed, and the Yakka was identified as not being consistent with the original Yakka logo from 1978.
After a divided discussion at the last Naracoorte Lucindale town meeting, it was concluded that putting the plan back for community consultation would be the best way to ensure the majority were happy with the final design.
Naracoorte Lucindale Council released a statement and said that the intent for changing the design of the Yakka was in effort to modernise the logo and refresh the appearance of it.
A previous public consultation also returned that 46.4 per cent of the 72 submissions (33 submissions) approved the updated logo.
The 1977 design was implemented in 1978 following a competition hosted in celebration for the 100-year celebration of the Lucindale Council.
Jan Wilson was awarded the win and her design became the now significant and historic logo for the area, representing the Yakkas that covered the land before clearing occurred.
A community survey was released on Monday August 8 online and hard copies are available for the community from the Lucindale Deli, or either Council Offices in Naracoorte and Lucindale.
Hard copy forms are in the process of being posted to current residents in the Lucindale and surrounding district.
The Yakka design with the most votes by the end of day on Friday September 2 will be installed at the three new Lucindale Entrance Statements.
