Naracoorte High School biology teacher and town local John "Johnny" Flint has published his first novel after working on his writing skills and ideas during COVID-19 lockdown in 2021.
The fantasy novel, titled Runt: A Tale from Demon's Land, is the first in a trilogy that Mr Flint has brainstormed, and despite the fantasy label, he grounded the concept with Naracoorte inspiration and Australian history.
Advertisement
Mr Flint thought of the concept 20 years ago when he first started teaching, but said he needed the extra push that lockdown was able to provide to dedicate to his writing.
"The story follows the main character, called Runt, because he is quite small, and without spoiling much, he gets out to the wild," he said.
"He and his big dog, Stripe get out there and start exploring and there are things that are happening that should not be happening.
"I had the idea and wrote about a quarter of the story twenty years ago... he (Runt) escaped, and got out to the forest and the story kind of 'fizzled' a bit and I put it to the side and left it, but it didn't leave my head."
Hiding satirical messages and thoughts, Mr Flint said he wanted to create a platform to tell a story worth sharing.
After reflecting on the first draft of Runt, Mr Flint developed the world, forest and landscape to be more interactive and alive to the characters.
"Lots of percolating occurred, lots of leaps, little changes and big changes and it didn't take place in this quasi Australian landscape," he said.
"They say you should write about what you know, and that is what I did."
Pandemic induced boredom brought back more ideas to Mr Flints head of the initial story.
"I made the commitment on the first of August last year and wrote the first few sentences, I always knew I wanted to start with 'His name was Runt and he lived in the kennels', I wrote it, I freaked out and walked away," he said.
"In the coming days I knew what it was like to not feel like writing, but I made myself do it.
"I'd like to think there is something about this book that makes it worth reading at least once and I have this spark of hope."
Mr Flint said that the hardest part of writing a book, he found, was convincing people to read it.
"I am selling the printed copies, but was able to record myself reading the book and have it up on streaming sites like Apple Music and Spotify," he said.
Throughout the interview, Mr Flint said that he wanted to make sure that the community knew he was not writing for profit, but to tell a story he was passionate about.
"This is the first of three," he said.
"It is a bit like the first Star Wars (Episode 4), where it had a good ending ... and if it wasn't successful they could have left it there and it would have been a good conclusion.
Advertisement
"You would still want to know what happens next and may have some questions, but it could realistically end there."
The cover art was completed by an artist online, and Mr Flint said he was happy to see what he envisioned for the landscape, characters and world with his eyes and be able to hold the book.
Johnny Flint's author talk will be hosted by Naracoorte Library at 6pm on Thursday August 18 for the local and visiting community.
'Runt: Tales from Demon's Land' will be available for signing and purchase at the Author Talk for $20 and the audiobook is available for free under the Spotify account "Johnny Flint Books".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.