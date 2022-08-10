Naracoorte Herald
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap Summary

Hydrogen versus electric - which will be the car fuel of the future?

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
August 10 2022 - 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Where does the future lie - electric cars or hydrogen? Picture: Shutterstock

Would you drive an electric car if there were enough recharging stations in your country area?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Naracoorte news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.