Naracoorte's Evan Versemann attended the 2022 Sheepvention event with the hope to assist wool farmers and equipment longevity.
This year's Sheepvention was hosted at Hamilton, Victoria in late July and Mr Versemann displayed his "Ajustacut" shearing cutter for the competition.
He said that he marketed the idea on having an extra hole on the piece for pressure and the new design would an extra 20 free grinds to it's life use.
"I wanted the perfect pressure, especially on thin combs and excessive throw on outer comb tooth," he said.
The design allowed an ease when sheering sheep and no crossing between the cutter and prongs.
"There are millions of shearers, crutchers and farmers swinging the shearing handpiece eight hours, five days a wee, so this cutter is very important," he said.
Most of Mr Versemann's career life was spent working on a farm around the sheep and said he wanted to see more innovation in the industry.
"There has been hardly any improvements for the shearer since the New Zealand wide comb introduction from nine teeth to thirteen," he said.
"That's now 40 years ago, since the wide comb was created and spread around the world."
Despite not winning the invention competition, Mr Versemann said he was proud of the creation and hoped it could be bigger in the shearing community.
Mr Versemann has a patent on the Versemann Shearing Cutter but no immediate plans for his invention and Australian distribution but said he was happy to represent Naracoorte.
