Discover what's on around Naracoorte

LOCAL STORY
Johnny Flint - Author Talk
Advertisement
Thursday, August 18, Naracoorte Library, new author and local Johnny Flint will host an author talk about his new book 'Runt' contact the Library for further information and to RSVP.
VISITING WRITER
Stan Thomson - Author Talk
Friday, August 19, Naracoorte Library, 2pm, Hear from author Stan Thomson, from Mount Gambier, about his debut novel 356, Recall the Truth, Fear the Perception.
JOIN THE FUN
Naracoorte Parkrun
Saturday, August 20, Naracoorte Swimming Lake, 8am, a 5km, mixed terrain course that covers part of the Creek Walk and through the parklands. People can run, jog or walk. It is free to take part, but participants need to register on the website prior.
ACTIVE STORIES
Storytime reading
Tuesday, August 23, Lucindale Town Hall, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
OUT AND ABOUT
Walk Can Work Wonders
Wednesday, August 24, Naracoorte Sound Shell, 9am, every Wednesday walk one of the many trails, grab a copy of the Trails Pocket Map from library or visitor information centre, even a short walk will make a difference
VINTAGE FESTIVAL
What's On At The Homestead
Sunday, August 28 - Naracoorte Homestead will host tours of the house, full access to the grounds, shopping stalls, a historic vehicle parade and a vintage photo booth for the Homestead's launch and opening day, tickets are available through Naracoorte Homestead website.
Advertisement
CHILD'S IMAGINATION
Storytime reading at Library
Tuesday, August 30 - Naracoorte Library, 9.30am-10.30am, children aged three to five are invited for an active storytime, parent/carer supervision is required, book through emailing guardian's name, child's name and age to wellbeing@nlc.gov.au
ART SKILLS
It's ARTrageous comes to Naracoorte
Saturday, September 17 - Naracoorte's Senior Citizen's Club hosts four workshops open to the public, Mini Monets (ages 6+, 9am - 11am, $40pp), Van Gogh-Gos (ages 8+, 12pm - 2pm, $40pp), An Evening Of Art (18+, 6pm arrival, BYO wine and food, painting from 6:30pm - 10pm, $75pp), make books through It's ARTrageous Facebook page.
Advertisement
EVENT LISTING
What's On
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.