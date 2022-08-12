At the March 2022 Council Meeting, Naracoorte Lucindale representatives were informed through the Operations Report that a public consultation would be conducted for the Swimming Lake Masterplan.
In the 2021-22 Financial Year, Naracoorte Lucindale Council budgeted $30,000 towards the development of a concept and design for the masterplan.
Advertisement
Public consultation results returned to discussion at the Strategic Asset and Planning Committee meeting on August 9.
Operations Manager, Karl Manarangi expressed his interest in addressing the community requests and upgrading the area.
There was a following discussion on design factors, extended and new shade sails and disability access ramps to the swimming lake.
"There are quite a number of projects at different levels," Mr Manarangi said.
The individual projects varied in size, cost and immediate necessity, but the entire masterplan and endeavor is slated to cost approximately $5.5 million over 10 years.
New projects were identified to the community and were integrated into the existing masterplan, including coin operated hot showers, a splash park area, exercise equipment and an open area for volleyball and other outdoor games.
There is also a plan to relocate and upgrade the Bore Pump Station and filtration systems as a major project.
The SAPC has recommended Council to endorse the Naracoorte Swimming Lake Draft Masterplan to enter phase two of community engagement.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.