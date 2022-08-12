Naracoorte Herald
Proposal and plans presented for Swimming Lake

By Neave Moore
August 12 2022 - 7:30am
Planning Committee proposed mass development to Naracoorte's Swimming Lake and surrounding area. PICTURE: Laurel Moore

At the March 2022 Council Meeting, Naracoorte Lucindale representatives were informed through the Operations Report that a public consultation would be conducted for the Swimming Lake Masterplan.

