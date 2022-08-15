Rory Walker and his performance troop visited Naracoorte on their "Following George Walker" stage show tour and entertained the community.
Audience members bought drinks before being ushered into the theatre to celebrate a discovery of personal history and legacy as Mr Walker introduced his great-grandfather's memory.
Advertisement
Mr Walker was thankful to his director and co-devisor, Chris Drummond for the encouragement to pursue the story and his family for their support in his career.
"It was a good show, and despite a couple tech problems, I do hope that people enjoyed themselves," Mr Walker said.
"We had a similar turnout for both shows (Thursday 11 September afternoon and Friday 12 September evening) and there were some young kids at the Thursday event.
"Nobody in the front row was under the age of 80 but when I called for public participation, all the children in the back few rows shot their hands in the air."
Entertainment was supplied during the show by Ed Coventry with the Bagpipe and Speedy Munro on the drum.
Mr Walker and his troop planned to travel on to Mount Gambier after the performances in Naracoorte.
"Hopefully we can do this again and come back to Naracoorte," Mr Walker said.
"It is strange to think that I am performing a show not unlike what George did back during World War One and the 20s."
The interactive show made the audience tear up, laugh and smile at the antics on stage as Mr Walker enjoyed sharing his great-grandfather's life with strangers and encouraged the community to know more on their history.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Got a story tip or a letter to the editor? Contact us at editor@naracoorteherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.